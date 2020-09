Proteins are essential for many important body functions. But getting enough of this nutrient may be difficult for people who do not eat meat or animal products. On the occasion of National Nutrition Week, let us explore how you can load up on this essential nutrient if you are vegan. The first week of September is National Nutrition Week. This week is all about raising awareness about the importance of nutrition. And, for proper nutrition, you need to follow a well-balanced diet that includes all the nutrients, including protein. Also Read - National Nutrition Week 2020: What is balanced diet and how to achieve it?

Protein deficiency in vegans

People who follow veganism often suffer from protein deficiency because their protein intake is limited. They shun all foods that are sourced from animals. Meat, poultry, eggs, dairy are excellent sources of protein. But since vegans keep away from such foods, their diet may often not have enough of this nutrient. But this need not be the case. There are some plant-based foods that can also give you your daily requirement of protein. Legumes and lentils are examples of such foods. For overall health, you need to follow a balanced diet.

Here, as we observe National Nutrition Week, we list a few foods that you can include in your daily diet to get your daily requirement of protein.

Tofu

These are a great substitute for cottage cheese or ‘paneer’. Made from soy milk, this is one of the richest sources of protein in a plant-based diet. Just half a cup of tofu will give you about 10 g of protein. The best thing about this this food is that it is very versatile and can take on the flavor of almost any dish. You can also add it to your soup and sandwiches. Tofu is also a rich source of calcium and iron.

Seeds and nuts

These are loaded with not just proteins but also fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. Just grab a handful of flaxseeds or chia seeds when you feel hungry and munch on them as a snack. A 100 gram of flaxseeds will give you about 18 grams of protein. Be sure to have this daily to fulfill your daily requirement of protein. Nuts like almonds and peanuts are also good choices. Half a cup of peanuts will give you about 20.5 g of protein and the same amount of almonds will give you 16.5 g of protein.

Lentils

Red and green lentils are the best. They are good sources of plant protein and also are a rich source of fiber, iron and potassium. A half cup of cooked lentil will give you about 8.84 g of protein. This is a perfect accompaniment to your meals. You can add it to soups and stews, curries and also salads. These will also keep you full for a longer time.

Potatoes

This is a surprising source of protein that not many people know about. A large baked potato will give you about 8 g of protein per serving. These are also a rich source of potassium and vitamin C. Be sure to add this to your daily diet. But avoid deep frying it as this method of cooking can take away the nutrients.