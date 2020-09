Getting sufficient sunlight is the best way to ensure that your body gets enough vitamin D.

From maintaining healthy bones and teeth to protecting against a range of diseases and conditions, Vitamin D plays multiple roles in the body. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that the body produces exposed to sunlight, and therefore it is also known as the sunshine vitamin. As we observe the National Nutrition Week 2020, we look at the benefits of vitamin D and how to boost the intake of this nutrient.

The recommended daily amount of vitamin D by age group is:

0-1 year: 400 international units (IU)

1-70 years: 400 IU

70+ years: 800 IU

Vitamin D deficiency can cause loss of bone density, which can lead to osteoporosis and fractures. Severe vitamin D deficiency can also lead to other diseases. In children, vitamin D deficiency can cause rickets – a rare disease that causes the bones to become soft and bend – and high blood pressure. Vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy can cause preeclampsia and preterm birth.

Even though our body can synthesize vitamin D during sunlight exposure, many people are still deficient in this nutrient. This is because people tend to spend a lot of time indoors and also because there regions which get less sunlight. Elderly people, those with darker skin, and those who cover their skin most of the time (for health or religious reasons) are also more likely to suffer from vitamin D deficiency. For those who do not get enough sunlight, vitamin D intake can be improved through certain foods or supplements. Good sources of vitamin D include:

Salmon

Salmon is a great source of Vitamin D. Eating a 3 oz serving of salmon can give your 375 international units (IU) of the sunshine vitamin. Wild-caught salmon contains a higher amount of Vitamin D than farmed salmon.

These easily accessible fish are also rich in B vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids, which has been found to be beneficial in preventing cardiovascular disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Cod liver oil

Don’t enjoy eating fish? Cod liver oil capsules would be an easy way to add vitamin D to their diet. This supplement can be found at most grocery stores. Two capsules of cod liver oil can provide you about 400 IU of the sunshine vitamin.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are the best source of vitamin D for vegans and vegetarians. Like humans, mushrooms also produce vitamin D when they are exposed to sunlight. Opt for fresh wild mushrooms as they have more vitamin D than store-bought mushrooms. This is because store-bought mushrooms are grown in dimly lit environments.

Egg yolks

Eggs, especially the yolks, are another good option to boost your intake of vitamin D. One large egg with yolk contains about 44 IU of vitamin D. Many people think that eating egg yolk might raise their cholesterol levels. Several studies have debunked this myth and so you can enjoy your egg yolk without feeling guilty.

Fortified foods

To address micronutrient deficiencies, certain foods are fortified with essential nutrients, such as vitamin D. For example, milk, orange juice, and breakfast cereals are usually fortified with vitamin D.

Whether you’re getting your vitamin D from supplements, fortified foods, or foods where it occurs naturally, the sunshine vitamin is absorbed in your body all the same. However, getting sufficient sunlight is the best way to ensure that your body gets enough vitamin D.