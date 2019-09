For your brain to work efficiently, you need to provide it with sources of energy that comes from the foods that you eat. © Shutterstock

The brain is the most complex organ in the human body. Made up of over 100 billion nerves, this 1.5 kilogram organ is the centre of your nervous system. Playing a major role in each and every function of your body, the brain uses sensory information and passes it on to the muscles for motor response. You can’t even imagine your life without your center of learning. But for your brain to work efficiently, you need to provide it with sources of energy that comes from the foods that you eat. There are certain nutrients that are essential to keep it working.

To make sure you understand the importance of nutrients for your body, National Nutrition Week is celebrated every year from September 1 to 7. This initiative dates back to 1982 and encourages people from all walks of life to have healthy foods for their well-being. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urging everyone to support this major campaign to ensure their healthy future. Recently, during “Mann Ki Baat” radio address, PM Modi said that lack of awareness is the reason why families are affected by malnutrition.

Here, we give you a list of nutrients that must be a part of your daily diet if you wish to have a healthy and intelligent brain.

Essential fatty acids

Present in foods like salmon, tuna, nuts, olive oil, etc., essential fatty acids help in neurotransmission and prostaglandin formation. These processes are significant for the maintenance of normal brain function, says a study published in The Canadian Journal of Psychiatry. One of the essential fatty acids includes omega-3 fatty acids. They are polyunsaturated fats that are associated with an array of mental health benefits. Having powerful anti-inflammatory properties, they can help in protecting your brain from any foreign material. EPA and DHA, types of omega-3 fatty acids, play a vital role in normal brain function. Another research published in the journal Pediatrics has revealed that eating omega-3 fatty acids during pregnancy can make your little bundle of joy more intelligent.

Vitamin B-complex

Composed of eight B vitamins, this nutrient plays a significant role in your brain function. A part of vitamin B-complex, thiamine helps in the synthesis of fatty acids, nucleic acids, and steroids, which are essential for your brain function, says a study published in the journal Nutrients. It also contributes to the structure and function of cellular membranes. Niacin, another component of vitamin B-complex, helps in an array of processes and enzyme production, which are important for brain cell function. Deficiency of vitamin B-complex is associated with adverse effects on cognition. Some of the dietary sources of this nutrient are milk, cheese, eggs, nuts, seeds, soy milk, etc.

Vitamin C

This water-soluble vitamin is required for the maturation of neurons. It is also essential for the formation of the myelin sheath that is known to protect neurons and in increasing the speed of impulse transmission. This clearly tells how crucial vitamin C is for your cognitive performance. Deficiency of this nutrient in the body is linked to cognitive impairment. Vitamin C helps in reducing the oxidative stress in the brain. Oxidative stress can potentially cause accumulation of toxins and inflammatory processes that can further lead to cell death. Some of the dietary sources of this nutrient includes oranges, lemon, kiwi, grapefruit, etc.

Amino acid

Amino acid is essential for the biosynthesis of neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. Notably, serotonin helps in regulating mood and boosting memory. Whereas dopamine, which is released by nerve cells, are responsible for sending signals to other nerve cells. It plays a significant role in learning. Norepinephrine’s role is in your brain’s fight or flight reaction in a stressful situation. Amino acid is required for brain chemistry. Its deficiency can impact your learning and mood drastically. Some of the food sources of amino acid include meat, fish, whole grains, eggs, nuts, seeds, etc.

Magnesium

The fourth most abundantly found mineral in the human body, magnesium takes care of an array of biochemical reactions that take place in the body. Its anti-inflammatory properties help in reducing oxidative stress in the brain, further reducing your probability of developing oxidative damage and cell death. Its role is significant in transferring signals between your brain and the rest of the body. Magnesium protects N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors, which help in brain development, learning, and memory, says a study published in the journal Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience. This nutrient protects your brain receptors from getting overstimulated weak signals. Notably, this overstimulation can potentially kill nerve cells and cause brain damage. Magnesium is actually the foundation of cognition and memory. Some of the food sources of this nutrient include spinach, nuts, seeds, legumes, broccoli, cabbage, etc.

Zinc

According to a study published in the Biological Psychiatry, zinc plays a vital role in the axonal and synaptic transmission, processes essential for the formation of a neuron cell. This nutrient is also required for brain tubulin growth and phosphorylation, processes important for better brain function. The study also revealed that lack or deficiency of zinc in the body can lead to impaired RNA, DNA, and protein synthesis during brain development. It has been found that not having enough of this nutrient during pregnancy and lactation causes congenital abnormalities in the nervous system of the child. Insufficient levels of zinc is linked to reduced learning ability, lethargy, mental retardation, and apathy.