September 1 to 7 is National Nutrition Week. To highlight the importance of nutrition in our life, let us today look at the role it plays in maintaining the health of our bones. Proper nutrition is essential for bone health. And, by nutrition, we mean nutritious foods and not supplements. Nowadays, people have the habit of popping pills to make up for deficiencies. But this is a wrong approach. When nature has given us an abundance of vitamin and mineral rich foods, why go for medications to build strong bones?

EAT RIGHT FOR STRONG BONES

Nutritional experts have long debated whether exercise or nutrition is better for bone health. According to a study at the University of Michigan, nutrition has a greater impact on bone mass and strength than exercise. Researchers looked at mineral supplementation and exercise in mice and found that, even after exercise training stopped, the mice retained bone strength gains as long as they ate a mineral-supplemented diet. They also saw that diet alone has beneficial effects on bone, even without exercising. This surprised researchers, who expected exercise with a normal diet to fuel greater benefits in bone strength.

Based on the results of the study, they say that long-term consumption of a mineral-supplemented diet could be beneficial in preventing the loss of bone and strength with age, even if you don’t do exercise training. And, combining the two will amplify the effects. PLOS ONE published the findings of the study.

NUTRITION FOR STRONG BONES

It is very important to build healthy bones. You achieve peak bone mass by the time you are 30. So, it is essential ensure that you eat right especially during childhood, adolescence and early adulthood. But this does not mean that your bones don’t need nutrition after this age. You still need to maintain bone mass and strength. Hence, eating the right foods that boost bone health is a life-long process.

For strong bones, you must include foods rich in calcium, vitamin D and magnesium in your diet. A balanced diet will easily include these nutrients. But some vitamins, like vitamin D, may not be available in too many food sources. In this case, you have to depend on supplements for strong bones.

Vegetables make bones strong

These contain many essential vitamins. Vegetable are a great source of vitamin C. This stimulates the production of bone-forming cells and protects bone cells from damage. Regular intake of vegetables can increase bone mineral density and reduce the risk of osteopenia and osteoporosis. Have a lot of green and yellow vegetables.

Broccoli, cabbage, peppers, cauliflower, brussel sprouts and parsley are packed with antioxidants that protect bones.

Include proteins in your diet for strong bones

About 50 per cent of your bone is made of protein. Hence, it is important to consume protein rich foods to maintain its health. Protein deficiency can decrease calcium absorption and affect bone formation.

Expert from the European Society for Clinical and Economical Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis, and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO) and the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) reviewed the benefits and safety of dietary protein for bone health. They found that a protein-rich diet, together with adequate calcium intake, benefits adult bone health. This diet reduced the risk of hip fractures, fragility fractures and osteoporosis progression. It also increases bone density.

But these benefits are there when calcium is also added to diet. Researchers did not find any evidence that acid overload due to higher dietary protein intakes, whether of animal or vegetable origin, damages bone health. Osteoporosis International published this study.

Calcium-rich foods are a must

Calcium protects bone structure and strength. For better absorption of calcium by your body, have one calcium-rich food with every meal. High calcium intake from foods can also bring down your risk of heart diseases.

Milk, cheese, yogurt, fortified juices and cereals, almond and soy milk are great sources of calcium. You can also include sardines or canned salmon with bones and tofu in your diet. Dark green vegetables like kale, broccoli and okra and seeds like poppy, sesame and chia and almonds are also good sources.

Vitamins D, A and K are important too

Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium. People with low vitamin D levels have lower bone density and are more at risk for bone loss than people who get enough of this vitamin. The best source is the sun. But it can be sourced from some foods too. Have fatty fish like swordfish, salmon, sardines and mackerel, liver and cheese. You can also go for supplements after consulting your doctor.

Vitamin A influences osteoblasts (bone building cells) and osteoclasts (bone breaking down cells). You can source this vitamin from sweet potato, spinach, carrots, cantaloupe, mangoes, fortified foods and eggs.

Vitamin K2 supports bone health by modifying osteocalcin. This is a protein that helps in bone formation. This modification helps osteocalcin to bind to minerals in bones. This prevents the loss of calcium from bones. Have a liver, eggs and meat. Fermented foods like cheese and sauerkraut also contain this vitamin.

Magnesium promotes calcium absoption

Magnesium is essential for converting vitamin D into the active form that promotes calcium absorption. Unfortunately, there are very few food sources of this mineral and you may need to take a supplement. But do so only after consulting a doctor. You can add green vegetables like collards, kale, bok choy and okra and some seeds like poppy, sesame and chia to your diet. Nuts, legumes, whole grains and avocado are also good sources of magnesium.

Omega-3 fatty acids are important too

Omega-3 fatty acids offer protection against bone loss during the aging process. In fact, omega-3 from plant sources helped decrease bone breakdown and increase bone formation. Chia seeds, flaxseeds and walnuts are rich sources.

A FEW OTHER TIPS FOR STRONG BONES

Avoid low-calorie diets as it can slow your metabolism and lead to muscle mass loss. It can also affect your bone health. To build and maintain strong bones, follow a well-balanced diet that provides at least 1,200 calories per day.

You may also take a collagen supplement. Collagen is the main protein found in bones. It contains the amino acids glycine, proline and lysine. These helps build bone, muscle, ligaments and other tissues.

Another thing to keep in mind here is that you must maintain a healthy weight. This will support bone health. If you are under weight, you may be at greater risk of osteopenia and osteoporosis. On the other hand, being obese can impair bone quality and increase the risk of fractures.