National fruit and vegetable month: Why the MIND diet may be the perfect choice for better brain health

Here's how the MIND diet combines fruits, vegetables, and brain-friendly foods to support memory, focus, and long-term cognitive health.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 11, 2026 5:53 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Ms. Ginni Kalra

MIND diet (Image AI Generated)

National Fruit and Vegetable Month is the perfect fixture to encourage eating more rainbow fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables don't just help keep you heart healthy and your immune system up and running, they could also contribute in a major way toward maintaining brain health. The MIND diet is one brain-friendly eating regimen!

The MIND diet includes the beneficial elements of the Mediterranean diet and DASH. It's created by scientists to safeguard cognitive function and eliminate the danger of age-related memory decline.

According to Ms Ginni Kalra, Dietician, Aakash Healthcare, "The MIND diet goes deep on plant-based diet, which is so important that it is a highlight of National Fruit and Vegetable Month. It urges people to consume more leafy greens, berries, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, beans and healthy fats and less processed and sugary foods."

How the MIND diet supports brain health?

Some foodstuffs have nutrients that are protective of the brain cells from damage, as studies indicate. Leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale and lettuce are packed with antioxidants, vitamin and folate which are essential for brain function. Green leafy vegetables are a feature of the MIND diet and should be eaten several times a week.

"Another important part of the diet is berries, particularly blueberries and strawberries. They are rich in flavonoids, molecules that could help to improve memory and decrease inflammation in the brain. Research has shown that those who eat berries on a regular basis might have a lessened age-related decline of cognition," the doctor added.

Foods to include

The following food groups are key in the MIND diet:

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Drinks containing green leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale Other vegetables like carrots, tomatoes and broccoli A bunch of berries, particularly blueberries and strawberries Whole grains Nuts and seeds Beans and lentils Fish Olive oil

Foods to limit

The diet also focuses on limiting those foods that can hurt the brain such as:

Fried foods

Processed snacks

Sugary desserts

Rising too much in water, as butter does or even worse, margarine, when too many to eat.

Red meat

Fast food

This will help to decrease the irritation and improve the health of the body.

The MIND plan is not an exhaustive change in your diet, and it doesn't require using all the vegetables listed. It could be as simple as eating vegetables with lunch, snacking on some berries or switching out processed foods for nuts.

With National Fruit and Vegetable Month celebrated this month, it is a good idea to eat foods that are beneficial for our body and brains. This MIND diet is quick and easy, and you can use it to improve brain function and health. Adding colour to your diet on a regular basis can keep your mind thriving and benefit all much more of all.

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