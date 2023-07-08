National Fish Farmer’s Day: 5 Reasons Why You Should Add Fish To Your Diet

Eat fish at least two times a week as part of a healthy diet.

National Fish Farmer's Day 2023: Loaded with important nutrients, such as protein, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, fish is one of the healthiest foods on the planet.

India celebrates National Fish Farmer's Day on 10th July every year to recognize and appreciate the immense contributions of fish farmers towards ensuring a sustainable aquaculture. The day also marked to honour Professor Dr. Hiralal Chaudhury and his colleague Dr. K. H. Alikunhi, who pioneered induced breeding of carps in India, 1957 through Hypophysation technique.

On National Fish Farmer's Day 2023, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, highlighted the significant role fish farmers play in "meeting the growing demand for fish protein, generating employment opportunities, and contributing to the country's food security."

In 2020, India unveiled the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to bring about Blue Revolution with an estimated overall investment of Rs. 20,050 crore over a period of five years. Its aims to increase fish production to an impressive 22 MMT by 2024 25. Additionally, a Sub-scheme under PMMSY was introduced in the Union Budget 2023 24, with an investment of Rs. 6,000 crores.

Now, let's look at some of the major health benefits of eating fish.

Eat fish at least two times a week

Fish is loaded with high quality protein, vitamins such as D and B2 (riboflavin), and omega-3 fatty acids. It is a low-fat food, but rich in calcium, phosphorus and minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium. As recommended by the American Heart Association, we should eat fish at least two times a week as part of a healthy diet.

Fish is good for your heart

Studies have shown that eating fish helps lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart attacks or strokes, two leading causes of premature death in the world. Fatty fish such as salmon, trout, sardines, herring, canned mackerel, canned light tuna, and oysters are considered more beneficial for heart health because of their high omega-3 fatty acid content.

It boosts your brain health

Eating fish regularly is also linked to reduced mental decline in older adults. The omega-3 fatty acids found in fish EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) are essential for your brain health.

Eating fish may help fight depression

Several studies have suggested omega-3 fatty acids may help prevent and treat depression. Some studies omega-3 fatty acids may also help in other mental conditions, such as bipolar disorder.

Reduces risk of autoimmune diseases

Several studies suggest omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D in fish may help reduce risk of autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Eating fish may improve your sleep

Sleep disorders are common today. Some researchers opine that vitamin D deficiency may play a role. In one study, middle-aged men who ate salmon 3 times per week experienced improvement in both sleep and daily functioning. The researchers speculated that the vitamin D content in fish may be responsible.

