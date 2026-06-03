National Egg Day 2026: 5 surprising health benefits of eating eggs every day

Know how eating eggs daily can support muscle growth, heart health, brain function, eye health, and weight management on National Egg Day 2026.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 3, 2026 2:33 PM IST

National Egg Day (Image AI Generated)

It's National Egg Day and an excellent time to honour one of the healthiest and cheapest foods on the planet! Eggs are part of human diets for centuries and considered as a "complete food" since it has plenty of nutrients which are essential for good health. Eating eggs regularly has a few health benefits, whether they're boiled, scrambled or poached, or created into an omelet.

Health Benefits of Eggs

Here are 5 surprising benefits of consuming eggs everyday:

Eggs provide high-quality protein

Eggs are extremely rich in quality protein. A single large egg requires approximately 6 g of protein; all nine essential amino acids which are not synthesized in the body are found in the egg.

They support brain health

Eggs contain a good amount of choline important for brain functioning and memory. Choline is a precursor of acetylcholine, which plays an important role in the learning, concentration and mood processes.

Eggs are good for eye health

The egg yolk has high anti-oxidant values, such as the lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds provide antioxidants, which will help to deflect damage to the eyes by harmful blue light and oxidative stress.

They may help with weight management

Eggs have little calories, and be very satisfied. They are made up of protein and healthy fats so they can help to keep you full for longer.

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Eggs help strengthen bones

Eggs are rich in nutrients that make up bone health Vitamin D, Phosphorus and Protein. Vitamin D helps to mobilize calcium properly, which is needed for healthy bones and teeth.

As people age, their bones which are strong becomes increasingly important and adding foods that are rich in nutrients such as eggs to the diet can help keep the bones healthy for a long period.

Eggs contain protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which may promote the health of the body in many ways. With its variety of benefits from brain power to eye protection, to weight loss and bone building, eggs are a easy & healthy food for most nutritious diets.

Eggs can be incorporated into meals on this National Egg Day 2026 and here's why eggs come with some great health benefits. With all food there are no limits to moderation and a balanced diet and a good overall health remains the rule.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or dietary advice. Individual nutritional needs may vary based on age, health conditions, and dietary requirements.