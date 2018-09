Pickle lovers, rejoice! We have just been given a go-ahead by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar as far as pickle consumption is concerned. But, before you empty half the pickle jar in one meal, you must read what she has said about Indian pickles. It’s important to note here that we are talking about homemade pickles and not store-bought ones. Homemade pickles are much safer and healthier as compared to others because of a number of reasons: we get the choicest of ingredients for the pickle, we don’t put adulterants, artificial colours or preservatives and other harmful additives. When you eat store-bought pickles, you aren’t sure of the quality of the ingredients and their safety. Unfortunately, pickles have earned a bad reputation over these years because of a number of reasons. Read what Rujuta Diwekar has to say about eating pickles.

Fear – Pickle is full of salt and oil

Fact – Without the oil and salt, the gut-friendly bacteria won’t grow and you won’t have all the benefits of the pickle.

Fear – The salt in the pickle will cause blood pressure problems

Fact – It’s not salt that causes BP, it’s habits like lack of exercise, poor sleep hygiene and packaged, processed food that causes it. Use unprocessed jada or kala or sendha namak as per your food heritage.

Fear – Oil is not good for heart health

Fact – Consumption of fat or oil doesn’t cause heart problems. Your bad habits are to be blamed (refer to the fact related to BP above). Use kacche ghani ka groundnut/ mustard/ til/ gingley oil according to your food heritage.

Fear – Pickle is unhealthy

Fact – Pickle is a storehouse of minerals, vitamins and friendly bacteria. 1-2 tsp of pickle every day can help reduce bloating, anaemia, Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies and is even helpful for irritable bowel syndrome.