Must Try Refreshing Summer Drink Recipes By Chef Ranveer Brar

While the weather sizzles and the heatwave takes a toll on your patience levels, it's time to calm yourself with drinks that are best served cold! The summer holidays have begun and it is time to quench your thirst by sharing some refreshing coolers with your friends, family and children. Celebrate the warmth of the sun as you relish the coolness of a popsicle in the comfort of your home. This season, all you need is something icier and fruitier! Rich in flavour with a blend of healthy ingredients. Summer special recipes curated by Chef Ranveer Brar are finally here to cool you down on a hot summer day and give you all the nostalgic feels.

Strawberry Milkshake Recipe

Ingredients You Need:

1 / 2 cup milk (cold)

2 to 3 scoops of strawberry ice cream

3 tbsp strawberry flavoured syrup

Fresh strawberries

Whipped cream topping (optional)

Equipment Needed:

1 Blender

2 Mason Jars

Method:

First, take a blender and add 2-3 scoops of ice cream, 1/2 cup of milk and strawberry flavoured syrup. Now, blend all the ingredients well, until smooth.

Serve the drink chilled and garnish it with some whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Watermelon Blast

Who doesn't like to indulge in some freshly cut watermelon in the summer? What if we tell you that you can make some refreshing summer drinks using this one fruit? Yes, try the watermelon blast recipe to quench your thirst this season.

Ingredients You Need:

4 tbsp strawberry flavoured syrup

1 watermelon, chopped

1 tbsp ginger juice

A pinch of pink salt

1 tsp lime juice

2 tbsp mint leaves, chopped

Equipment Needed:

1 Blender

1 Mixing Bowl

1 Strainer

Method:

Take a blender and add freshly chopped watermelons and blend until smooth.

Now, strain out the watermelon juice into a mixing bowl and add some fresh ginger juice, a pinch of pink salt and a dash of lime juice.

Mix everything well.

Serve this drink chilled.

Garnish it with some chopped watermelon bits and fresh mint leaves. Now, add some strawberry-flavoured syrup to increase the sweetness.