If you visit the vegetable section of a market, you will see different types of mushrooms on display. Some re common and easily available whereas others are more exotic and expensive. From button to oyster to porcini and chanterelles, there are enough variety to boggle the mind. These are a rich source of protein and fibre. These mushrooms are also packed with B vitamins and the antioxidant selenium. These nutrients are known to protect your cells and tissues.

Please bear in mind that here, we are taking only about edible mushrooms. There are many mushrooms that are poisonous and must not be eaten. That is why always buy this food from a store and avoid picking it up from the garden or the wild yourself.

Here, let us take a look at a few health benefits of mushrooms.

It offers protection to your heart

Mushrooms lower cholesterol and helps in weight loss. It contains phytonutrients that can prevent cells from sticking to blood vessel walls. This, in turn, prevents the formation plaque in your arteries. It also helps regularize blood pressure levels and boosts circulation. All this is necessary for a healthy heart.

It has anti-cancer properties

Some mushrooms have amazing anti-cancer properties. Intake of these regularly will protect your cells against DNA damage. It also inhibits the formation of tumour. So, if you want to reduce your risk of cancer, make this food a part of your daily diet.

It helps you lose weight

Mushrooms are low in calorie and high in nutrients. They are rich in dietary fibers, beta-glucans and chitin, which induce a sense of satiety and curb hunger. This is the perfect food for weight loss. If you want to lose weight, make this food item a part of your regular diet.

It makes your bones strong

The white button mushrooms are a rich source of vitamin D. Nowadays, some mushrooms are also exposed to UV rays to give it an extra dose of this vitamin. And, this vitamin is essential for maintain bone health. Besides, mushrooms are also a rich source of protein, which helps to build your bones and make it strong.