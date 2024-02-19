Can Mushrooms Lower Cholesterol? Here Are Some Quick Facts

It is said that mushrooms are an excellent substitute for red meat, excessive consumption of which can be harmful for health. It is also known to minimise calories, fat and cholesterol.

Cholesterol and triglycerides (causes hardening of the arteries) are called lipids or fats, which are important for the health of the cells. Keep in mind, however, it can be harmful in case an excessive amount of it is present in the blood, as it can lead to a 'buildup'. According to hopkinsmedicine.org, sometimes it can lead to clogged, inflamed arteries, a condition known as 'atherosclerosis'. It may prevent the heart from "working normally" if its arteries are affected. It is advisable to, therefore, be regular with preventive health checkups.

There is a panel of tests that can predict if you are at a risk of heart disease and/or stroke: total cholesterol; LDL ('bad') cholesterol; HDL ('good') cholesterol; triglycerides. In addition to that, you can also eat a number of nutritious foods to lower the risk of heart diseases, and to keep cholesterol levels low. One such food is mushrooms.

A delicacy in many parts of the world including India, mushrooms can be an individual dish cooked with spices, or it can be a topping in pizzas and pastas, and used in sandwiches and soups.

The fungus is also known to minimise calories, fat and cholesterol. Research shows that shiitake mushrooms, in particular, help to keep cholesterol levels low, states uclahealth.org. It adds that they have compounds -- called eritadenine -- that "inhibit the production of cholesterol, block cholesterol from being absorbed and lower the overall amount of cholesterol in your blood". Some studies show that beneficial properties of mushrooms can also help lower triglyceride levels.

How to clean a mushroom before consumption?

It is important that just like many other foods -- fruits and vegetables -- you thoroughly clean mushrooms before cooking them. Regardless of the recipe, you must ensure mushrooms are properly washed. The process is simple. On Instagram, nutritionist Leema Mahajan shared a video; take a look.

It is a time-saving process that requires no peeling. Put the mushrooms in a strainer and sprinkle some flour and salt. Rub them individually and dry-scrub them. Add some water and keep brushing, and if need be, add a little more flour to clean the mushrooms further. Then, keep the water running, clean the mushrooms one-by-one. They will turn white in no time.

"Mushrooms are rich in selenium, vitamin D and B6 with 3 gms of protein per 100 gram," said the expert. She added that they also protect from thyroid disorders, help in cell growth, also with the growth of red blood cells, which helps in "preventing sickle anaemia".