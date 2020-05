Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures around the world. For a mother, the priority is always her children. Often, mothers neglect their own health and go extra miles to make life easy and comfortable for their children. But dear mothers your health is as important as taking care of your children. Because only when you’re healthy, you will be able to take better care of your children. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2020: Take a pledge to boost your health

Eating healthy foods and staying active during pregnancy is important to prevent complications during delivery as well avoid too much weight gain. After delivery, feeding and caring for the baby becomes the main priority for a mother, leaving her with no time for herself. For new moms, taking care of a baby can be quite taxing and it can leave them in a state of extreme fatigue. That is why it is important to eat healthy foods to stay energetic. Besides, if you’re are breastfeeding your child, you need to eat foods that can improve your milk production. Today, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, we have compiled a list of some healthy foods for new moms. Check it out. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2020: Best exercises for new moms

Foods new moms should include in their diet

Expert recommend new moms to eat a lot of green, leafy vegetables, fresh foods and dairy products. Also, you should add a diverse range of food to your diet so that you get all the essential minerals and vitamins. Eating foods that have good amounts of protein, carbohydrates, fibre, calcium are very important at this time. However, new moms are advised to avoid high-fat snacks and junk food. Here are some super-foods for new mothers. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2020 special: 5 breastfeeding tips for new moms

Salmon

Salmon is a super-food for new moms. It is loaded with a type of fat called DHA, which is crucial to the development of your baby’s nervous system. The DHA may also help your boost your mood. Studies suggest this fat may help in preventing postpartum depression. The guidelines recommend an average of 12 ounces, or the equivalent of two main servings, per week.

Dairy products

Studies suggest that post-partum moms need around 71 grams of extra protein in addition to their daily requirements. Adding more dairy products to your diet may not only give you the required proteins but also provide the extra calcium to your body. You can also have lean meats and poultry foods to get your protein content. But if you’re a vegan, add more pulses, seeds and legumes to your diet to get the required protein.

Whole Grains

Eating foods rich in carbohydrates to a quick energy boost. But avoid simple sugars as they tend fluctuate your raise blood sugar levels, which could leave you feeling tired and weak. Instead opt for complex carbohydrates present in whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, barley, oatmeal and bulgur. Since complex carbohydrates get absorbed more slowly and stabilize your blood sugar levels, these foods can give you instant energy boost without getting you the extra calories like in sugary foods.

Veggies and Fruits

Veggies and fruits are loaded with fiber that helps promote digestive health and prevents constipation. They also contain various vitamins and minerals, which is great for your baby. Avoid chemically ripened foods and go for organic ones. Foods like spinach, apples, strawberries, celery, grapes and peaches usually contain high levels of pesticides. So, if you do not get organic produce, it’s better to avoid such foods.