Whether it is scrumptious doughnut eyeing you or the pizza on the dinner table, we all can admit that we lose it every now and then. Sometimes the craving creeps in so bad that you are unable to deny it. It is believed that cheating when on a diet can allow you to stick to a prescribed diet for longer. The foods you eat on a cheat meal solely depends on your preference, and it generally involves foods that you would not otherwise be permitted to eat on a typical diet plan. Satisfying your cravings once in a while brings a sense of happiness and motivates you to eat healthily. But when you should eat a cheat meal could be a good strategy that might help. Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to explain the best time to have a cheat meal. Also Read - Morning or night: What is the right time to drink apple cider vinegar to lose belly fat?

When Is The Best Time To Eat A Cheat Meal?

Talking about the best time to eat a cheat meal, Pooja Makhija says that it is better to eat a cheat meal in the morning versus the evening. She calls the “power of chronobiology.” Chronobiology is the study of the inner workings of human biological clocks. She explains, “The body can burn twice as many calories in the morning as it can in the evening. This is known as the power of chronobiology.” Also Read - Kayla Itsines shares how you can make your dinner healthy

Your glucose levels will rise twice as much if you eat a calorie-dense meal in the evening compared to if you eat in the morning. “Your body burns twice as much more at 8 am vs 8 pm. This is also what brings the breakfast debate to a full circle. It is better to always have your breakfast rather than skip it, especially if you are following time-restricted eating,” recommends the Mumbai-based nutritionist. Also Read - How to eat pulses to get the maximum nutritional benefits: Rujuta Diwekar suggest 3 rules

Portion Control Is Key

When you are trying to lose weight, it is important to know what you should or should not eat, but it is more important to know when to eat. But there are things you should keep in your mind when eating a cheat meal. It is a good thing to conquer a craving, but it is not okay to wolf down everything in front of you. Portion control is essential even when you eat a cheat meal. Not only will portion control help you manage your daily calorie intake, but it will also satisfy your cravings without making you feel guilty.

Earn The Burn By Working Out

If you feel guilty after having a cheat meal and want to minimize fat gains, you need to reduce your glycogen stores. Glycogen stores are the sugar in your system that helps your body burns energy. When your body’s glycogen reserves are full, it won’t store carbohydrate as body fat. So, the more you burn, the more space you have to eat your favourite cheat meal.

Remember, the best way to lose weight is to eat a healthy diet and exercise. While indulging in a cheat meal once in a while is not bad, it is better if you eat it in the morning.