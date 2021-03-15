Whether it is scrumptious doughnut eyeing you or the pizza on the dinner table we all can admit that we lose it every now and then. Sometimes the craving creeps in so bad that you are unable to deny it. It is believed that cheating when on a diet can allow you to stick to a prescribed diet for longer. The foods you eat on a cheat meal solely depends on your preference and it generally involves foods that you would not otherwise be permitted to eat on a typical diet plan. Satisfying your cravings once in a while brings