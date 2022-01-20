More The Water Intake, More The Skin Glows-Myth or Fact?

It is normal to speculate whether water is really a miracle drink for our skin or just a myth. Let's find out.

With the growing awareness about health and well-being, people are increasingly realizing the importance of consuming an adequate amount of water for their bodies. However, drinking water is also known to provide amazing beauty benefits since our skin is basically 64% water. Most celebrities swear by drinking enough water to maintain radiant and flawless skin. While water is considered an inexpensive medium to keep skin youthful and glowing by many, there is only a little research to back up this claim. Besides, there is no such claim that water keeps the skin hydrated or drinking an insufficient amount of water has negative implications on the skin. Therefore, it is normal to speculate whether water is really a miracle drink for our skin or just a myth. Let's find out.

Dehydration Can Affect Your Skin Health

A variety of structures in the skin that supports collagen (an essential protein) require water to function effectively. Thus, dehydration in the body can have a direct impact on skin quality and elasticity. While hydrated skin looks plump and fresh, dry skin looks dull, lifeless, and the pores appear more prominent. Consuming inadequate water can also cause trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL), which damages the skin barrier and cause premature aging. Also, well-hydrated skin minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, which makes one appear more youthful. However, skipping moisturizer is not an option even if you are chugging enough water as the skin requires hydration internally as well as externally. Water cannot fulfill the hydration requirement in your outermost layers of skin, which tend to become dry after using cleansers.

Proper Water Intake Can Help Get Rid of Toxins

Drinking water eliminates toxins from the body, especially free radicals that can be damaging to your gut as well skin. When toxins accumulate in your body, they tend to clog pores on your epidermis and cause acne and pimples. Also, when your skin lacks hydration, the oil glands tend to produce even more sebum to compensate for moisture loss, which significantly contributes to the accumulation of sebum in pores, resulting in whiteheads, blackheads, and pimples. However, if you continue eating a lot of fried and processed foods, then water can do only a little to maintain healthy and beautiful skin. Hence, drinking water along with maintaining a good diet and skincare routine can give you acne-free and clear skin.

It Can Keep Your Body Temperature Under Control

Sufficient water intake maintains your body temperature thus preventing heat-related skin eruptions. So, after indulging in heat-exerting activities or remaining in hot weather, make sure to drink lots of water to avoid any kinds of rashes or inflammatory disorders on your skin. If you are prone to itching, water can help since it prevents one from developing dry flakes or cracks due to lack of moisture.

While there is no hard evidence to correlate the direct impact of water on the skin, many people notice positive changes when they drink at least 7-8 glasses of water. People who desire glowing and blemish-free skin may resort to taking enough fluids but do not comply rely on it. For preventing dehydration, avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated beverages or soda.

(The above article has been written by ArthiRaguram, Founder, Deyga Organics)

