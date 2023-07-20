Monsoon Magic: Strengthen Your Gut With Moong Dal Soup

Moong dal is packed with significant amounts of soluble fibre, particularly pectin.

By incorporating moong dal soup into your diet, you can experience improved digestion due to its fibre-rich composition.

Embrace the delightful monsoon with its cherished outings, comforting snacks, and soothing tea moments on the balcony. However, amidst the beauty of this season, the vulnerability to viral infections and flu may dampen our spirits. Additionally, many of us struggle with poor gut health during this time. But fret not, as Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has come to our rescue with a valuable tip. In a recent Instagram story, she enlightens us about the perfect dish to boost gut health during the monsoon - moong dal soup. This wholesome and nourishing soup not only complements the rainy season but also helps strengthen our digestive system.

According to Nutritionist Lovneet Batra's insightful Instagram Stories, Moong dal soup offers a plethora of benefits that can significantly enhance our well-being. Here's a glimpse of the goodness it brings:

Nourishes Gut Flora: The presence of resistant starch in moong dal soup nourishes and supports the growth of beneficial gut flora, promoting a healthier digestive system.

Take a look at Lovneet Batra's story below:

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra continues to be a beacon of knowledge for her Instagram family. In one of her insightful reels, she thoughtfully shares valuable wisdom about a range of herbs that work wonders for overall health and immunity, especially during the monsoon season.

These powerful herbs can be a game-changer in safeguarding our well-being amidst seasonal challenges.

Ashwagandha: "Ashwagandha has immune-modulating properties," that can strengthen our immune system. We should consume it as a supplement for a health boost during the monsoon.

Neem: Nimbidin and nimbolide, found in neem, offer antibacterial and antifungal benefits. Enjoy neem tea or chew neem leaves for overall well-being.

Lemongrass: It contains citral that exhibits antimicrobial and immune-stimulating properties. Sip on lemongrass tea or savour lemongrass-based soups to bolster your immune system against common illnesses.

Giloy: It is an anti-inflammatory and antipyretic herb. Giloy helps in boosting your immunity and aids in early recovery. Consume Giloy as a decoction or powdered form to fortify your immune system during the monsoon.

Ginger: This herb has "gingerol," with anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antioxidant, and antibacterial functions. Enjoy ginger tea or add grated ginger to dishes for overall health enhancement during the monsoon season.

Take a look at her reel below:

Follow Lovneet Batra's guide and enjoy the monsoon while staying healthy.

