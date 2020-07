Rains give the much-needed respite from the scorching heat of summer, but the monsoon season is not so pleasant for your health. The rainy season is known to increase the risk of plenty of health issues such as cold, cough, flu, food poisoning, cholera, etc. Due to the changing weather, our immunity becomes low during the rainy season, making us highly susceptible to infections and diseases. To keep diseases at bay, it is necessary to be careful of what we eat and drink. It is advisable to avoid eating out and limit oily food. One of the important food rules suggested by experts is that we shouldn’t eat green leafy vegetables during the monsoon season. Also Read - 4 vegetarian sources that offer more protein than egg.

Leafy greens are an excellent source of many essential nutrients and they make an important part of almost every diet plan. Should we completely avoid greens during the monsoon? Keep reading to get your question answered. Also Read - These vital nutrients can help you to tackle Erectile Dysfunction

Leafy veggies may carry germs

Leafy vegetables usually grow in swamp areas, which make a favorable condition for a variety of bacteria, viruses, fungi, insects, and other disease-causing organisms to grow. Sunlight helps disinfectant the soil during the other seasons but during monsoon, there are high chances that the leaves may get infected due to the lack of sunlight. As these micro-organisms are not visible to naked eyes, you cannot separate them from the leaves before eating or cooking. Also Read - 4 foods that are high in folate!

Moreover, it is not sure how they are being handled or stored during the transportation process. Therefore, nutritionists strongly suggest avoiding eating greens such as fenugreek, spinach, brocolli, cauliflower, and cabbage during the rainy season. These vegetables contain a high risk of contamination since its leaves are closely knit. Further, continuous exposure to dampness, watery grounds, and mud, may increase their chances of carrying germs.

Precautions to take before eating greens

However, some experts are of the opinion that we don’t have to avoid leafy greens completely during the monsoon season. It’s just that we should be a little more careful when cooking and eating them. Here are some points that you should keep in mind before including leafy green veggies into your plate:

Be sure of the source of the vegetables and the vendor you’re buying from.

Wash the vegetables in warm water by adding a little bit of rock salt or vinegar. This will help to wash off the bacteria and insects nesting on them.

Scan the veggies carefully for insects and worms before cooking

Boiling the vegetables before you prepare any dish is another way to avoid stomach infections.

They strongly suggest that people should avoid eating leafy greens at restaurants and dhaba during this particular season since hygiene is a suspect there. The vegetables may not be cleaned properly before preparing the dishes. If you have decided to avoid leafy veggies completely during the monsoon, you can replace them with other seasonal veggies like tinda (apple gourd), ghiya (bottle gourd), bitter gourd, pumpkin, and sweet potato. These veggies are light for the stomach and easily digestible.