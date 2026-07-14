Monsoon diet: Is it safe to eat salads and raw fruits during the rainy season?

Is it safe to eat cut fruits, salads, and raw fruits during the monsoon or rainy season? Read on to know it all from an expert.

Should You Avoid Raw Salads and Cut Fruits During Monsoon?

The increased moisture and humidity in the monsoon season is most conducive for the growth and spread of bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Though fresh fruits and vegetables are a significant part of a balanced diet, additional precautions should be taken before consuming them raw.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Ankitha Teja Narayan, Attending Consultant Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, explained that raw vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, cabbage, and carrots may get contaminated with pathogens if they have been washed with unsafe water and are not washed hygienically.

Just like raw vegetables, cut fruits purchased from roadside vendors and open-air markets are also prone to bacterial contamination, especially in hot, humid weather. Consuming such contaminated food can lead to diseases like diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, typhoid, and hepatitis A or E.

How To Safely Eat Salads And Fruits During The Monsoon

This is not to say that one must stay away from salads and fruits during the rainy season. Rather, it is recommended to prepare them safely at home. Fruits and vegetables must be washed properly with running water and peeled of their outer skin whenever necessary. Careful cleaning is also required for leafy vegetables, as dirt and other impurities can easily get stuck on them. Eating salads is fine as long as it is freshly prepared.

For those who are dining out, it is much safer to eat cooked foods rather than raw foods because the cooking process eliminates many harmful pathogens. It is also advisable to avoid buying fruits from street vendors or buffet counters where hygiene standards and storage conditions may be uncertain.

Expert Tips To Prevent Foodborne Illnesses During the Monsoon

Persons with poor immune systems, kids, elderly persons, pregnant women, and chronically ill people need to be extra cautious because they are more vulnerable to food-related ailments and tend to suffer from more complications.

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Maintaining a balanced diet even during the monsoon season is essential. The point is not to stop consuming nutrient-rich foods but to handle, wash, and store them in hygienic conditions. Following good food safety measures, together with safe water and proper hand hygiene, will help avoid monsoon diseases without compromising nutrition.