Monsoon diet guide: Expert tips for seasonal wellness

Stay healthy this monsoon with expert dietary tips. Learn which foods to eat, avoid and include in your daily routine for seasonal wellness.

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

Monsoon diet guide.

While the monsoon can be a blessing in the form of relief from hot weather, the season can also be a threat due to gastrointestinal infections, food-borne diseases and lowered immunity. Healthcare professionals note that humid conditions during this period mean that food options are more critical than ever as humidity increases and contamination risks grow. Therefore adopting a proper diet during the monsoon season can help maintain a healthy digestive system, strengthen your immune system and prevent getting ill during the wet season.

Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi told TheHealthSite that people should focus on freshly cooked food, hydration and immunity-boosting nutrition during the monsoons to minimise the risk of seasonal diseases. She said, "With increased humidity and infection risks simple dietary measures can help reduce the risk of seasonal illnesses."

What is the special significance of diet during the monsoon?

The rainy season can reduce digestive efficiency causing the body to become more vulnerable to bloating, indigestion and infections. Moreover inactive water and poor sanitation can be factors that facilitate the spreading of disease causing microorganisms. Dt. Deepali Sharma suggests that eating fresh food and drinking clean water can help reduce the risk of harmful pathogens being ingested. She adds that a healthy diet that contains a balance of vitamin, minerals, antioxidants and protein also boosts immunity.

#MonsoonSafety | Don't let the rain make you sick! To ensure you and your loved ones stay protected this rainy season, follow these simple yet effective precautions. pic.twitter.com/vssLzRcobY Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 10, 2025

Foods to incorporate in your monsoon diet

Seasonal fruits: Apples, pears, pomegranates, plums and jamun are some of the best fruits to consider during the rainy season. They help to strengthen immune systems and promote gut health with their vital nutrients including vitamins, antioxidants and fibre. But food experts advise that fruits should be washed before eating to remove dirt and microorganisms possibly lying on the surface. Warm soups and home-cooked meals: Fresh vegetable, lentil or chicken soups can give much hydration than expected. Cooking at home also means it's easier to keep an eye on things like hygiene and the quality of ingredients which is something that would be harder to do when eating out. Protein-rich foods: Protein is an important component of immunity and repair of body tissue. Experts recommend consuming lentils, chickpeas, beans, eggs, fish, paneer and lean meat to boost the body's ability to combat infection and sustain energy levels throughout the day. Probiotic foods: The bacteria in curd, yoghurt and buttermilk can promote a healthy gut benefiting digestion and improving immune health. Immunity-boosting spices: Indian kitchens are chock full of spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, black pepper, cinnamon and cumin all of which have compounds that could help support immunity and overall wellness. These spices can be a part of the common foods in your monsoon diet to provide flavour in addition to health benefits.

Foods to be avoided during monsoons season

Street food: Foods that are eaten on the street can be very appealing during rainy seasons but they also raise the likelihood of getting a food-borne infection from exposure to contaminated water and unhygienic conditions. Doctors recommend limiting the consumption of roadside snacks and preparing fresh food from a trusted source. Raw salads: Unwashed raw vegetables may be contaminated with bacteria and parasites. Lightly steamed or cooked vegetables during the monsoon seasons as it may be a better choice than raw vegetables. Leafy green vegetables: This category of food during the rainy seasons could be harbouring dirt, insects and microorganisms. Therefore you should wash and cook leafy green vegetable thoroughly before eating. Foods that are greasy or fried: Overeating fried snacks like pakoras, samosas and chips can result in problems like bloating, acidity and stomach discomfort. Don't ignore hydration: Most people often drink less water during the rainy seasons as they don't feel thirsty. It is important to keep the body hydrated to ensure proper digestion, metabolism and elimination of toxins from the body.

Expert tips for a healthy monsoon

Although monsoon is typically linked to seasonal infections, digestive upset or food-borne diseases you can always cut back on these risks by eating smart. Here are some essential tips recommended by Dt. Deepali Sharma to stay healthy during the rainy season:

Eat freshly cooked food whenever possible Thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables before eating Don't eat foods that have been refrigerated or reheated Use clean and safe drinking water Eat foods that are rich in protein and boost immunity Reduce fried, oily and processed food Wash your hands thoroughly before eating or touching food

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalized guidance.