Monsoon diet for children: Best immunity-boosting foods every child should eat during the rainy season

Keep your child healthy this monsoon with nutrient-rich foods that support immunity, improve digestion, and help protect against common seasonal infections and illnesses.

Monsoon diet for children (Image AI Generated)

The monsoon season is coming and this will put an end to that hot summer, but it may also bring to children the risk of infections, stomach bugs, and seasonal illnesses. Children can have a loss of appetite, colds and coughs, frequent diarrhea and viral fever during this period. For children to avoid these seasonal health issues, a balanced and good nutrition is an important factor.

With the onset of rains, the need to nourish the young ones with right food is all the more crucial as this strengthens the immune system, improve energy and promote healthy growth and development, explains Dr. N. Varsha Monica Reddy, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, Child Development Center, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad.

Why nutrition is important during the monsoon?

Rainy season provides favorable atmosphere to grow bacteria, viruses and fungi. Children are vulnerable as their body's immune system is still immature. Diet using nutritious foods gives energy to combat infection and promote recovery in case of infection.

A great diet that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, protein, and healthful fats is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to strengthen immunity and promote health and wellbeing. On the same note, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that proper nutrition plays a key role in the healthy functioning of their immune system.

Foods to include in your child's monsoon diet

A well-balanced plate should include foods that are easy to digest while providing essential nutrients.

Seasonal vegetables: Kidney beans, pulses, fresh vegetables: Bottle gourd, pumpkin, spinach and other fresh vegetables are rich in vitamin, minerals and fibre.

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Fresh fruits: Both bananas and papaya are easily digestible and packed with nutrients. A healthy immune system can be maintained with the help of vitamin C-rich fruits like oranges, sweet lime and amla.

Protein-rich foods: Eggs, panner, dal, beans and pulses among others help develop muscles and repair the tissues in the body and also are good for immunity.

Complex carbohydrates: Rice, whole wheat, oats, and millets will supply sustained energy and digestion.

Probiotics: Curd and buttermilk are rich in beneficial bacteria which aid in maintaining the health of the body's gut, which has a significant role to play in immunity.

Keep children hydrated

During rainy seasons, children can get dehydrated because of fever, diarrhea or vomiting. Remind them to take in lots of safe drinking water during the day. Healthy fluid options include:

Homemade soups

Coconut water

Freshly prepared buttermilk

Clean, boiled or filtered drinking water

National Institutes of Health (NIH) also emphasize the need for proper body fluid and electrolyte balance to maintain normal body functions and health.

Foods to avoid during the rainy season

During the monsoons, some food can make us vulnerable to food poisoning and stomach infection. Avoid:

Street food

Fried and fatty foods

Cut fruits that are sold outside

Stale or improperly stored leftovers

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.