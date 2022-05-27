Monday to Sunday: Here's Why You Should Eat Eggs Everyday

Eggs Eggs are filling and high in protein, providing constant and long-lasting energy. They also include leucine, an amino acid that has been shown to boost energy generation in a variety of ways. It aids cells in absorbing more blood sugar, boosts cell energy generation, and increases fat breakdown for energy production. Eggs are also high in B vitamins, which aid enzymes in their functions in the conversion of food to energy.

Love Eating Eggs? 4 Reasons Why You Should Eat Them Daily

This universe would not be able to exist without eggs. I MEAN IT. Until a few decades ago, eggs were notorious for their high cholesterol content, and most people only ate egg whites. A single egg contains the same cholesterol as a McDonald's burger. Yes, boys, you read that correctly. To clarify, cholesterol is not the main culprit in a diet; the main culprit is the amount of saturated fat consumed. Eggs have one of the most significant protein content, with 7 grams of protein, 1.6 grams of saturated fat, numerous vitamins and 5 grams of fat. Eggs are difficult to beat when meeting your daily nutritional needs. The egg white includes 60% of the high-quality protein. At the same time, all of these combine to make eggs a great addition to your daily nutritional needs.

Some of the direct health benefits of eating eggs are listed below by Dr Sumol Ratna, MD, Medicine, Assistant Professor, Noida International Institue of Medical Sciences:

Eggs Are Rich In Nutrients; An Average Two Egg Serving Contains:

82 per cent of your recommended daily vitamin D intake

Fifty per cent of your daily folate needs

25% of your riboflavin (Vitamin B2) requirements each day

Forty per cent of your daily selenium needs

Eggs are high in vitamins E, A, B12, B5, iodine, phosphorus and iron, essential components for a healthy, balanced diet.

How an egg can support you mentally: A well-balanced diet can help keep stress reduction and better mental health practices, minimising the severity of symptoms while also enhancing performance. When it comes to the cognitive advantages of eggs, the combination of vitamin B2, B12, choline, iron, and tryptophan has been linked to reducing anxiety and depressive symptoms and naturally promoting sleep. Protein And Egg: Eggs are commonly recognised as a high-quality protein source. Proteins are necessary for muscle and tissue strength and healing. One egg contains roughly 6.3 grammes of protein. The protein supports muscle growth, recovery, and maintenance. While several meals have higher protein content than eggs, the exceptional quality and bioavailability of protein in eggs are truly unparalleled. Source for Vitamin D: Only a few foods naturally contain vitamin D, including egg yolks. Two eggs contain 82 per cent of your necessary daily vitamin D intake, making them a crucial source of this vitamin. Vitamin D is vital for the preservation of strong bones and teeth. Vitamin D also helps to maintain healthy muscle function and the immunological system. Want to store good cholesterol, eggs open your way: Eggs aid in increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels, or "good" cholesterol, which is one reason eggs have been found to have little influence on heart disease. High in saturated and trans fats, deep-fried takeaway items are the main culprits for elevated LDL cholesterol risk levels.