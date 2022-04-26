Millet For Kids: Healthy And Fingerlicious Recipes For Bone Health And More

Millet is one of the healthiest grains to feed your child. Here are some expert-recommended healthy recipes to help your kid get the most of this nutrient.

It is not an easy task to feed your child the healthiest food! I mean the tantrums when you feed something healthy. Nutritious food isn't exactly kids' favourite and what sits well with them is takeout food, which can be harmful to them. But these foods can be unhealthy for them and lead to lifelong diseases. If you want to keep your baby healthy and keep diseases at bay, then start feeding them some healthy nutrients millet being one of them.

Benefits Of Millet For Your Kid

Pavitra Krishna Kumar, Ph. D. Lead, New Product Development, True Elements says, "Millets are traditional super grains that contain ample amounts of iron, calcium and antioxidants. Millets are also non-acidic, and gluten-free making them easier to add to kids' diets without fearing any consequences. They are also a powerhouse of nutrition, for instance, Ragi (Finger Millet/Nachni) is a rich source of Calcium, which is a much-needed nutrient for bone growth during the developing years of a child. Millets such as Jowar and Bajra also aid in muscle growth in children."

She further explains that millets also break down in the body slowly and steadily over time, making children feel full and less hungry, with extended hours of stamina. Thus, Millets are very useful grains for a kid's nutrition and here are a few fun ways to incorporate the same into their diet.

Millet Recipes For Kids

Here are three healthy recipes shared by Pavitra Krishna Kumar of true elements:

1. Pancake Sandwich

Ingredients

2 cups of chocolate pancake mix

1 cup bajra flakes with honey

1 cup milk

1 small cup of vanilla ice cream

1 tbsp raw honey

Directions

You may like to read

Take a bowl and add 1 cup of chocolate pancake mix

Grind the Bajra flakes and add them to the chocolate pancake mixture

Add milk and mix everything together

Heat a pan and grease it with butter

Add a dollop of the batter and spread it a little

Cook the pancakes from both sides

Get the cup of vanilla ice cream ready

Serve it on a plate and add a layer of Vanilla Ice cream between 2 pancakes (Like a burger)

Stack them all up

Drizzle some honey and serve

2. Chocolate Jowar Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup jowar flakes

1 cup milk

1 banana (sliced)

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp protein mix

chocolate syrup

Directions

In a mixer, jar adds Jowar flakes, banana, cocoa powder, and milk.

Grind it to a smoothie consistency

Add chocolate syrup to your glass and pour the smoothie in

Top it with a protein mix (nuts and seeds)

Serve chilled

3. Dessert Mix- Ragi Mousse

Ingredients

1 spoon full of dessert mix (preferably made with ragi)

cup boiled and peeled chickpeas

frozen banana

cup of milk of your choice

1 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp chocolate ganache

2 tbsp date syrup/puree

A few berries of your choice (raspberry, blueberry, grapes etc.)

Directions

Add a little milk to the dessert mix and mix well until no lumps

Take the same mixture and heat it in a pan until smooth and thick. Once done, allow it to cool down.

Now, add the mix and the other ingredients except the berries in Blender.

Blend together until you get a smooth consistency.

Pour the mix into glasses and chill it for 1 hour.