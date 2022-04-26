Millet For Kids: Healthy And Fingerlicious Recipes For Bone Health And More

It is not an easy task to feed your child the healthiest food! I mean the tantrums when you feed something healthy. Nutritious food isn't exactly kids' favourite and what sits well with them is takeout food, which can be harmful to them. But these foods can be unhealthy for them and lead to lifelong diseases. If you want to keep your baby healthy and keep diseases at bay, then start feeding them some healthy nutrients millet being one of them.
Benefits Of Millet For Your Kid
Pavitra Krishna Kumar, Ph. D. Lead, New Product Development, True Elements says, "Millets are traditional super grains that contain ample amounts of iron, calcium and antioxidants. Millets are also non-acidic, and gluten-free making them easier to add to kids' diets without fearing any consequences. They are also a powerhouse of nutrition, for instance, Ragi (Finger Millet/Nachni) is a rich source of Calcium, which is a much-needed nutrient for bone growth during the developing years of a child. Millets such as Jowar and Bajra also aid in muscle growth in children."
She further explains that millets also break down in the body slowly and steadily over time, making children feel full and less hungry, with extended hours of stamina. Thus, Millets are very useful grains for a kid's nutrition and here are a few fun ways to incorporate the same into their diet.