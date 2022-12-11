Milk Tea Side Effects: 7 Dangerous Things That Can Happen To Your Body When You Mix Milk With Tea

Today, we will discuss some of the side effects of drinking milk tea on an empty stomach.

Are you also a milk tea lover? We all know how wonderful it is to wake up to a warm cup of nicely brewed milk tea. But there is something that one should know - the side effects. Yes, you read that right drinking milk tea on an empty stomach can have some major side effects and one must know about them to stay safe from the complications that it can cause.

Harmful Side Effects of Milk Tea

Bloating

Drinking too much milk tea can actually make you feel bloated. Tea contains caffeine that can make the stomach bloat. When milk is added to this drink, the two can promote gas production. The tannins which are found in tea are what disrupt the digestive system and cause pain and stomach aches.

Trigger Constipation

In addition to caffeine, tea also contains theophylline. Too much consumption of tea can dry out and dehydrates the body, thus leading to serious constipation-causing effects.

Anxiety

Stop drinking tea frequently if you are suffering from anxiety. The drink can actually trigger the symptoms of this condition and make it worse for you to manage.

Insomnia

Tea contains caffeine that can disrupt your sleep cycle and cause insomnia. Therefore, refrain from drinking milk tea when you are already suffering from insomnia and its symptoms.

Blood Pressure Imbalances

Blood pressure is a condition that can lead to several other health complications which can be hard to manage. Too much blood pressure can trigger heart issues, making it prone to attacks and fatal complications. Too much milk tea is thus linked to causing blood pressure imbalances and therefore one who is already suffering from high blood pressure should not consume an excessive amount of milk tea.

Dehydration

One of the most dangerous side effects of milk tea is that it promotes dehydration. This primarily happens due to the caffeine content. Therefore, do not drink milk tea on an empty stomach, especially when sugar is also added.

Headache

Too much milk tea can lead to dehydration which can cause headaches. Therefore, one should refrain from drinking too much tea mixed with milk and sugar.