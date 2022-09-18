Milk Side Effects: What Happens When You Drink Doodh First Thing In The Morning

What Happens When You Drink Doodh First Thing In The Morning

What actually happens to your body when you drink milk first thing in the morning? Here's what Ayurveda says.

Milk is one drink that we all consume on a daily basis, but how much do we know about the right time to drink it? Well, many of you start your day with a glass of milk, on an empty stomach, without even realising that you are not doing anything good to your body, but rather you are affecting your health. Milk is the very first food which is fed to a newborn, and since then it becomes an essential part of the diet. However, many fail to understand that the right nutrition from food can only be enjoyed when the consumption of that food is done right, especially at the right time. The same goes for milk. Some people drink it early morning, some with their breakfast, tea and some before heading to bed at night. But, what is the right time to drink milk? In this article, we explore what Ayurveda suggests.

Should You Start Your Day With Milk?

So what actually happens to your body when you drink milk (doodh) on an empty stomach or first thing in the morning?

Starting your day with a glass of warm milk, accompanied by cereals is a very common breakfast meal for everyone. But, as per Ayurveda, it is always advisable to start the day with a light breakfast meal, which means not with milk. Milk is heavy and consuming the first thing in the morning can cause more harm to your health than good. Milk can increase your body's insulin level, which is definitely not good for your overall health.

According to the experts, it is kind of acting rude to your digestive system to start the day with a heavy drink like milk. Heavy meals can be hard for the stomach to digest, and thus it can lead to digestive illnesses, such as indigestion, bloating, gas, stomach ache, vomiting, etc.

Common Side Effects of Milk:

It can cause nausea It can cause bloating and digestive issues It can cause acne and breakouts Stomach ache

What Is The Best Time To Drink Milk?

According to Ayurveda, the right time to drink milk is in the evening. Yes, you heard it right. It is neither the morning, nor night, but evening when you should consume milk. Why so? is because Milk is quite easy to digest and keeps your stomach full for a longer time. It also helps in rejuvenating your body, while you are resting. It is believed that drinking milk in the morning may cause heaviness, whereas drinking it in the evening helps in sleep and nerve relaxation.

You may like to read