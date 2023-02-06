Milk Coffee Health Benefits: Here Is What Happens To Your Body When You Add Milk To Coffee

What Happens To Your Body When You Add Milk To Coffee

Yes, you heard that right, adding milk to your regular black coffee can help in fighting inflammation.

Dear coffee lovers, we have a good news for you all. You can now enjoy your favorite brewed coffee with milk without caring much about the side effects. Thinking why? Because a recent study has shown that coffee added to milk can have some amazing health benefits that nobody talked about. The study, published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry, found that consuming coffee mixed with reduces swelling in the body. How? Coffee beans are naturally packed with polyphenols, and milk contains protein. When these two are mixed, it can help fight inflammation. In the study, the experts showed that just by adding milk to your morning coffee, you could be helping your body fight inflammation twice as compared to just sipping on a cup of black coffee.

The study says milk contains amino acids and antioxidants like polyphenols found in coffee. The combination of the two can provide relief from swelling (inflammation) and pain in the joints, which can be caused due to arthritis, bacteria, or trauma.

Health Benefits of Drinking Milk Coffee

Drinking coffee has become an integral part of today's daily lifestyle. But, did you know that apart from providing an instant kick of energy, milk coffee also has some added health benefits? Yes, you heard that right. In a recent study, experts stated that when coffee is mixed with milk, it provides several benefits. Take a quick look at some of them below:

Prevents Acidity

Milk coffee can help balance out the acidic pH of coffee, which will reduce the acidity and any problem that it may cause.

Prevents Esophageal Cancer

Excessive intake of coffee is linked to causing esophageal cancer. This can be prevented by adding milk or creamer to the coffee.

Provides Relaxation

Black coffee can hyperactivate you and hinder your sleeping cycle, however, coffee with milk can help fight this issue and provide your body and mind relaxation.

You may like to read

Milk Adds Nutrition

Coffee with milk contains a good amount of protein, carbohydrates, and fats which helps in maintaining bone health and provides the body with the required amount of calcium.

So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab your favorite cup of Cappuccino, Mocha, or Latte without worrying about the side effects.