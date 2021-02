First introduced in the 1980s, microgreens have gained popularity in the culinary world. Microgreens are the seedlings of vegetables and herbs. Microgreens are the first true leaves that emerge after the cotyledon leaves have fully developed. These micro herbs are known for their aromatic greens and are rich in flavour, this helps add a splash of colour to many dishes. Don’t get fooled by their size, these are pack with a nutritional punch, which makes them a good addition to your diet. The flavour of microgreens largely depends on the herb or vegetables. Popular microgreens include basil, kale, mustard, pea, parsley, etc. Also Read - Sugar-rich fruits: Get your basics right to stay healthy and fit

Health Benefits Of Microgreens

Microgreens are rich in potassium, zinc, magnesium, iron, and copper – all of which are essential nutrients for your body. They can be grown in different types of seeds, which are broadly divided into a few categories. These are also touted as nutritious foods that provide multiple health benefits. Here are all the benefits of microgreens you need to know:

Promotes Heart Health

Heart diseases are the number one cause of mortality in the world. Studies have shown that making changes in your lifestyle can mitigate the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Microgreens are rich in polyphenols, a type of antioxidants linked to the risk of heart diseases as reported by a study published in Current Atherosclerosis Reports.

Reduces The Risk Of Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease refers to the progressive disorder that causes the brain cells to degenerate and die. Foods rich in antioxidants are believed to alleviate the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Keeps Blood Sugar Levels In Check

Diabetes is a prevalent disease that affects millions of people across the globe. It is a metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar. There is a hormone called insulin, which helps move sugar from the blood into your cells. With diabetes, your body is unable to make enough insulin. Including microgreens in your diet can keep your blood sugar levels in check. According to a study published in the Institute of Food Science Technology, fenugreek microgreens appeared to enhance cellular sugar uptake by 25-44 per cent.

May Lower Cancer Risk

A study published in Nutrients found that antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables may lower the risk of various types of cancer. Cancer refers to the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the body. Some of the most common types of cancer include breast, lung, colon, skin, prostate and ovarian cancer.

Are There Any Side Effects Of Eating Microgreens?

Microgreens are generally considered safe to eat, but their quality and growing mediums play an important role. So, there could be a risk of food poisoning if you don’t buy the seeds from a reputable company and choose growing mediums that are free of contamination with harmful bacteria.