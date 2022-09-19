Menopause Speeds Up Bone Loss, Tips To Reduce The Risk Of Osteoporosis

Women are especially susceptible to developing weak bones after menopause, but there are ways to combat it.

Menopause is a very common and universal phenomenon that happens to women at a certain age. The symptoms of menopause differs from person tp person. For some people it is a relief because they do not have to go through the pain and special care of menstruation anymore while for others menopause can also be very painful accompanied with sleeplessness, hot flashes, mood swings and hormonal imbalances. Women's cardiovascular health and bone health are also majorly affected after menopause.

According to International Osteoporosis Foundation's statistics, among all women over the age of 60, one out of three will experience one fracture due to osteoporosis. When women are in their perimenopause stage, their body starts to react differently to the environment. As women are getting older, their bodies too start becoming more vulnerable and more likely to develop certain illnesses like arthritis, osteoporosis and joint pain. These start during women's perimenopause phase and continues till the post menopausal stage. A postmenopausal drop in estrogen production is the root reason. A woman's ovaries produce a hormone that is essential to determining the state of her bones.

5 TIPS TO TAKE CARE OF BONE HEALTH AFTER MENOPAUSE

Here are 5 ways you can develop stronger bones even after menopause and lower your risks of developing osteoporosis.

Exercise For 3o Minutes Everyday

When you plan your weekly routine, incorporate high impact workouts and muscle strengthening exercises. Any activity that gets your feet stomping like stair climbing, jogging, aerobics and tennis. As you keep doing these physical exercises, your bones will automatically respond to it and get stronger. If you find high impact activities are hard on your joints, low impact activities like the elliptical machine and walking are other good choices.

Get Enough Vitamin D

Vitamin D also helps your body to absorb calcium which helps develop stronger bones.

Eat Leafy Greens

Vitamin K, present in leafy greens, is also associated with higher bone density and a reduced risk of hip fractures, according to research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Eat at least one serving a day of lettuce, kale, broccoli, spinach, Brussels sprouts or other leafy green vegetables.

Quit Smoking

A lifelong habit is hard to break, so don't try it alone. Talk to your doctor for help. Research published by the American Public Health Association found that quitting smoking later in life can stop the loss of bone density associated with smoking.

Stop Drinking

Chronic, heavy alcohol use is associated with an increased risk of osteoporosis, so keep consumption moderate.