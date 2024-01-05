Mediterranean Diet Wins 'Best Diet' For 2024: Here Are Its Health Benefits

Photo: Freepik

Mediterranean diet also ranked first in the categories of 'easiest diet to follow', 'best family-friendly diet', 'best diet for healthy eating' and 'best diet for diabetes, bone and joint and heart-healthy eating'.

For the seventh year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has been judged the 'best overall diet', according to 2024 ratings announced by US News & World Report earlier this week. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the Mediterranean Diet emphasises on plant-based foods and healthy fats; you mostly eat veggies, fruits and whole grains. Olive oil is the main source of fat here.

According to a Business Insider report, the diet rankings for US News & World Report are "conducted annually" by a panel of experts including doctors, dietitians, and weight-loss researchers, who "evaluate popular diets" based on factors like 'nutritional completeness', 'long-term sustainability', and 'how easy it is to follow'. The resulting analysis creates rankings for 11 categories, ranging from 'Best for Weight Loss' to 'Best for Diabetes' and 'Best Family-Friendly'.

A CNN report stated that the Mediterranean diet also ranked first in the categories of easiest diet to follow, best family-friendly diet, best diet for healthy eating and best diet for diabetes, bone and joint and heart-healthy eating.

TRENDING NOW

The DASH diet (dietary approaches to stop hypertension) won second place for 'best diet', and the MIND diet (Mediterranean-DASH intervention for neurodegenerative delay) secured the third place in the list of 30 diets. Interestingly all of these top three diets are plant-based, rich in fruits and vegetables, whole grains, seeds and beans.

The HealthSite.com had previously reported that the Mediterranean pattern of foods was identified and introduced in the 1950s and 60s by a University of Minnesota study that spanned for 10 years and tracked the influence of diet on heart ailments in the male population of seven countries: Finland, southern Italy, the Greek islands of Corfu and Crete, Japan, Yugoslavia, the Netherlands, and the United States.

It was found in the research that men from Greece and Italy, whose meals were rich in unsaturated fats drawn chiefly from fish and olive oil, had the lowest rates of cardiac ailments. The maximum rate of heart conditions was found in participants from the US and Finland, who had a high quantity of saturated fats in their diets.

You may like to read

Though the Mediterranean dietary pattern -- based on the food habits of Greece's Cretan population -- was introduced in 1950s and 60s, the term 'Mediterranean diet' was formalised in 1993.

For bone health

According to research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating Mediterranean foods can reduce the rate of bone loss in individuals with osteoporosis.

During pregnancy

Following a Mediterranean diet can ensure better outcomes during pregnancy. Some pregnancies may become complicated but if you follow this diet, the risk would be less. The benefits during pregnancy period include:

It may help reduce risks of preeclampsia and gestational diabetes

and May reduce chances of preterm birth

May improve the quality of eggs and sperm

Cognitive Function

Eating Mediterranean foods is associated with a lower risk of memory issues in older age, a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society states. The foods included in the Mediterranean diet are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are endowed with anti-inflammatory properties that help in the healthy ageing of brain cells, ensuring normal cognitive function.