Mediterranean diet may activate tiny proteins for heart, brain health

A new study suggests following a Mediterranean diet could activate tiny proteins that may help protect the heart and brain, though more human research is needed.

Mediterranean diet may activate tiny proteins for heart, brain health (Image AI Generated)

The Mediterranean diet has been known for its many heart health, brain functioning and well-being benefits. But now new new research indicates that this eating routine may achieve a lot more than previously assumed. It may activate small proteins in the body, called microproteins, that may help to protect the heart and brain from disease and age-related damage, scientists at the university discovered.

Results are encouraging but more research is required using human subjects before these discoveries can be applied as treatments.

What did the new study find?

A new study in the journal Naturesuggests that the Mediterranean diet could switch on the production of a number of micro-proteins, or small proteins which were previously unstudied by scientists. Some of these proteins were found to have anti-inflammatory properties and promote cell metabolism and the prevention of the damage of tissues.

The results indicate that these small proteins could be crucial to healthy ageing and reduced risks of heart and brain disease. Still, studies in humans are necessary to validate the work, researchers said, and much of this research remains at the early stages.

What are microproteins?

Microproteins are proteins made up of short segments of genetic material and are exceedingly small. Until recently, it was thought that these genes would not give rise to proteins. With advances in technology, it has come to light that a number of these micro-sized proteins play critical biological roles.

Some micro proteins play a role in regulating the bodies inflammatory response, repairing cells, metabolism and communication between the cells. These processes are associated with cardiovascular diseases, stroke and neurodegenerative diseases which leaves room for research and development of microproteins as a future disease research.

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Why is the Mediterranean diet considered healthy?

Mediterranean diet emphasizes:

Fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Beans and lentils

Nuts and seeds

Olive oil as the main source of fat

Fish and seafood

Limited red meat and processed foods

The American Heart Association (AHA) says this diet plan helps protect your heart from the disease, stroke and high blood pressure and that it is packed with healthy fats, antioxidants and fibre.

What do major health organizations say?

The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests consuming a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and wholegrain foods as well as limiting the consumption of saturated fats, salt, and added sugars to help reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases.

In addition, the Mayo Clinic reports that the Mediterranean diet has also been shown to be beneficial for heart health, and can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline with age.

Can the Mediterranean diet prevent heart or brain disease?

Not necessarily. No single diet has been shown to prevent disease; such as Alzheimer's disease or even heart attacks, according to experts. Health outcomes also depend on genetic, physical activity and sleep, smoking, stress and other life style factors.

Current studies merely show that the Mediterranean diet appears to have beneficial, "little" proteins that help keep cells healthier. Further studies are required to understand the role of such proteins in humans and to see if these proteins could be used as targets for future drugs.

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