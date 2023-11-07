Maximise Your Nutritional Intake With These Expert-Approved Egg Recipes

Eggs are supremely nutritious, filled with proteins, calories, sodium, carbohydrates, etc. For a healthy adult, it is a good idea to eat at least one egg every day. Most people like to begin their day with eggs, in the form of breakfast, but they can be consumed during lunch and dinner, too, given that egg preparation can be done in a variety of ways.

Talking about the health benefits of eggs, nutritionist Samreen Saniya of Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Old Airport Road says they are:

1. Sources of protein: They contain all nine essential amino acids that your body cannot produce on its own. Protein is essential for building and repairing muscle tissue, as well as for the production of hormones and enzymes.

2. Vitamins and minerals: Eggs are rich in vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin B12, choline, iron, selenium, and phosphorus. These nutrients are important for vision, immune health, bone health, and brain development.

3. Heart health: Studies have found eating eggs can increase levels of HDL (good) cholesterol and lower levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol. Eggs may also help to reduce inflammation and improve blood vessel function.

4. Weight management: Eggs can help you to feel full and reduce your overall calorie intake. Being rich in protein, eggs can help to boost metabolism, promote muscle growth.

5. Brain health: Eggs are a good source of choline that is important for brain development and function. Choline is also important for memory and learning.

6. Muscle health: The high-quality protein in eggs is particularly beneficial for maintaining and building muscle mass.

"Eggs are a nutritious choice for pregnant women, as they are an excellent source of high-quality protein crucial for the proper development of the baby's tissues, muscles, and organs. The combination of protein and healthy fats in eggs helps provide a feeling of fullness and sustained energy, which can be beneficial for managing appetite during pregnancy," says the expert.

Being versatile and affordable, they can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, including scrambled, fried, poached, or boiled. Eggs can also be used in a variety of protein-rich egg dishes.

Egg aflatoon sweet

It is a variation of the classic aflatoon sweet recipe that uses eggs to add richness and flavour. It is a popular dessert in India and Pakistan, served on special occasions such as weddings and Eid.

Ingredients:

1 cup mawa

cup sugar

2 eggs

cup ghee

cup rawa

cup chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios, and cashews)

Instructions:

Grate the mawa and place it in a bowl. Add the sugar, eggs, ghee, and rawa to the mawa and mix well. Add the chopped nuts and mix again. Grease a baking dish with ghee and pour the aflatoon mixture into it. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 20-25 minutes, or until the aflatoon is golden brown and set. Let the aflatoon cool completely before cutting it into squares and serving.

Tamagoyaki

Also known as Japanese rolled omelette, it is a popular dish around the world. It is a sweet, rolled omelette made with eggs, sugar, soy sauce, and mirin (sweet rice wine). Tamagoyaki is often served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and can also be used as a filling in sushi.

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon dashi (Japanese soup stock)

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon mirin

teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Instructions:

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, dashi, sugar, soy sauce, mirin, and salt until well combined. Heat a tamagoyaki pan or a small non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add a small amount of oil to the pan and coat the bottom evenly. Pour a thin layer of the egg mixture into the pan and swirl to coat the bottom. Once the bottom of the egg mixture is set, use chopsticks or a spatula to roll it up into a log. Add a small amount of oil to the pan and pour in another thin layer of egg mixture. Slide the rolled-up omelette to the side of the pan and pour the new egg mixture underneath. Once the bottom of the new egg mixture is set, roll it up around the existing omelet. Repeat steps 5-7 until all of the egg mixture is used up. Once the tamagoyaki is cooked through, slide it onto a plate and let it cool slightly. Cut the tamagoyaki into bite-sized pieces and serve.

Tips:

For a sweeter tamagoyaki, you can add more sugar to the egg mixture.

For a more savory tamagoyaki, you can add more soy sauce to the egg mixture.

If you don't have a tamagoyaki pan, you can use a small non-stick frying pan. It may be more difficult to roll the omelette.

Egg and avocado toast

It is a quick and easy breakfast or lunch option. It is a good source of protein, healthy fats, and fibre, which will help you feel full and satisfied until your next meal.

Ingredients:

1 slice whole-wheat bread

avocado, mashed

1 egg, fried, poached, or scrambled

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Toast the bread. Spread the mashed avocado on the toast. Top with the egg and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Egg muffins with vegetables

Ingredients:

5 whole eggs

1 cup spinach, chopped

cup red bell pepper (capsicum), chopped

cup green bell pepper (capsicum), chopped

2 green chilies, chopped

cup spring onion greens, chopped

tablespoon black pepper powder

tablespoon chaat masala powder

3 to 4 tablespoons cheese, grated

Oil, as required

Instructions:

Heat tablespoon oil in a kadai, add all vegetables including red and green capsicum, spring onion, and spinach. Saut for 2 minutes and turn off the flame.Let it cool down. On the other hand, take a bowl and crack all the eggs,beat them properly and add green chilies, black pepper powder, chaat masala, and salt to taste. Grease muffin tray with the rest of the oil. Once the vegetables cool down, mix them with eggs. Add the egg mixture in the muffin tray using a spoon, sprinkle some grated cheese on it. Bake for 15 minutes or until the head of the muffin is and crispy in texture.