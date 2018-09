The might mosambi is jam-packed with nutrients. You can consume it in the form of drinks, jams, pickles, candies, snacks and sorbets. Furthermore, mosambi the tasty mosambi juice can help you to relax and can also be used in salads and for marination. Along with your health, the magnificent mosambi can also help you to enhance the flavour of your dish. So, eat it to stay strong and healthy.

It can help you to get rid of peptic ulcers: It carries flavonoids like limomin glucoside which have anti-carcinogenic, antioxidant, detoxifying, and antibiotic properties and can help you to heal your peptic ulcers.

The oil extract of it have anti-congestive properties which can keep your various respiratory problems at bay. Hence, you will be able to get rid of them very efficiently and quickly.

It can help you to deal with constipation: It contains dietary fibre and can tackle constipation as it can eliminate toxins out of your body. So, if you are constipated, drink lime juice by adding salt to it. You are sorted!

It can help you to improve your digestion: If you are suffering from irregular bowel movements or gastrointestinal issues you should include mosambi in your diet. Yes, you have heard it right! It can regulate your bowel movements and can aid in digestion. Moreover, it can also help you to get rid of nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting.

It can prevent scurvy: You may suffer from it due to vitamin C deficiency. You may have from bleeding or swollen gums, flu and cold. But, mosambi which is antioxidant in nature can help you to deal with bleeding gums. So, just add some water to mosambi juice along with some black salt and apply it on to the affected area. This will help you to stop the bleeding of your gums.