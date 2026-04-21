Mango, watermelon and other summer fruits may spike blood sugar: Expert share smart eating tips

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Summer is the time to give in to the plush allure of mangoes, lychees and ice-cream bowls of fruit. However, not every fruit is as safe as it appears to be in the case of people who have diabetes. Fruits are a good source of vitamins and fibre but some of them can provide a sudden spike in blood sugar level when not taken in moderation. Healthcare professionals emphasize that it is vital to keep portions down and make smart decisions during hotter seasons particularly for people living with diabetes.
"For most people eating lots of fruits and vegetables is a good thing because they provide your body with important nutrients and fiber. However, if you aren't used to having fiber in your diet then you may experience minor yet temporary changes in digestion such as intestinal gas as your body adjusts to this new way of eating." Mayo Clinic states.
"Also, the natural sugar in fruit does affect your carbohydrate intake especially if you eat a lot of fruit. This may temporarily raise your blood sugar or certain blood fats. However, this effect is lessened if you are losing weight. If you have diabetes or any other health conditions or concerns, work with your doctor to adjust your situation."
Here are some common summer fruits that are widely known for their sweet taste and texture yet are dangerous for people with glucose issues:
Struggling with diabetes does not mean you have to give up living your life. Here are some smart ways to consume mango, watermelon, lychees, pineapple, and chikoo, despite blood sugar fluctuation, shared by outlined by Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi:
Regardless of whether a person has a medical conditon you can definitely add colourful fruits to your diet including diabetic individuals. The trick is to make informed decisions, consume mindfully and make clever substitutions to help you get the experience of the taste of summer fruits without harming your health.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
Limit portions, pair with protein or fibre, avoid juices and monitor blood sugar after eating.
Mango, lychee, watermelon, pineapple and chikoo can spike glucose if eaten in excess.
Yes, but in controlled portions and with mindful choices to avoid sudden blood sugar spikes.
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