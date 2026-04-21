Mango, watermelon and other summer fruits may spike blood sugar: Expert share smart eating tips

Summer fruits like mangoes and watermelon can raise blood sugar quickly but an expert suggests that eating in moderation, pairing with protein or fibre and monitoring intake may help people with diabetes manage levels safely.

Summer is the time to give in to the plush allure of mangoes, lychees and ice-cream bowls of fruit. However, not every fruit is as safe as it appears to be in the case of people who have diabetes. Fruits are a good source of vitamins and fibre but some of them can provide a sudden spike in blood sugar level when not taken in moderation. Healthcare professionals emphasize that it is vital to keep portions down and make smart decisions during hotter seasons particularly for people living with diabetes.

"For most people eating lots of fruits and vegetables is a good thing because they provide your body with important nutrients and fiber. However, if you aren't used to having fiber in your diet then you may experience minor yet temporary changes in digestion such as intestinal gas as your body adjusts to this new way of eating." Mayo Clinic states.

"Also, the natural sugar in fruit does affect your carbohydrate intake especially if you eat a lot of fruit. This may temporarily raise your blood sugar or certain blood fats. However, this effect is lessened if you are losing weight. If you have diabetes or any other health conditions or concerns, work with your doctor to adjust your situation."

Summer fruits that can spike blood sugar

Here are some common summer fruits that are widely known for their sweet taste and texture yet are dangerous for people with glucose issues:

Mangoes, the so-called king of fruits, contain a lot of natural sugars. They are fine when taken in moderation but there is a risk of becoming glucose-raising when overeating.

Lychees are sweet and cool and their glycaemic index is high which means that when consumed in large amounts they result in sudden rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.

Watermelon contains a lot of glycaemic load when taken in excess though hydrating. It may be dangerous to those who will attempt to maintain their sugar levels.

Pineapple has natural sugars which may change blood glucose. Combining it with a source of protein or fibre can assist in the retardation of absorption.

Chikoo or Sapota is a summer favourite fruit but they are high in carbohydrates and sugar content which is why diabetics should consume in moderation.

How to consume summer fruits safely

Struggling with diabetes does not mean you have to give up living your life. Here are some smart ways to consume mango, watermelon, lychees, pineapple, and chikoo, despite blood sugar fluctuation, shared by outlined by Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi:

Control portioning is important: Rather than eliminating the fruits completely you can reduce the serving size. The American Diabetes Association (AHA) suggests consuming fruits throughout the day instead of having it at a single instance.

Pair fruits smartly: Add fruits, nuts or seeds to yoghurt to decrease blood sugar spikes. This aids in retarding the absorption of sugar.

Choose low-GI Options: You can replace the aforementioned summer fruits with apples, pears and berries since they do not supply the bloodstream with sugar.

Avoid fruit juices: Fruits are also healthier than juices that tend to be low in fibre and may rapidly increase sugar levels.

Check your blood sugar: To know how your body reacts to fruits you have to check your glucose level regularly particularly after eating the fruit.

Regardless of whether a person has a medical conditon you can definitely add colourful fruits to your diet including diabetic individuals. The trick is to make informed decisions, consume mindfully and make clever substitutions to help you get the experience of the taste of summer fruits without harming your health.

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