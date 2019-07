What comes to your mind when you think of a light evening snack? A pack of chips probably. However, there are tons of healthier options that you can try to beat you evening hunger pang. Makhana or fox nut is one of them. Available in various brands and flavours now, makhanas are mostly grown in Asian countries. They need large areas of wet and marshy lands. Makhanas are also found in places like the eastern parts of Russia, Korea and Japan. The place with the highest production of Makhanas in India is Bihar. Skilled farmers are required to plant makhanas as they are very difficult to cultivate. They belong to the Euryale genus and have a distinct appearance of small flowery looking round balls.

Makhana actually comes from the seeds of the lotus flower and is packed with like protein, potassium, phosphorus, carbohydrates, fibre, magnesium and zinc. It also contains kaempferol , which is a flavonoid having inflammation reducing properties. Fox nuts are also rich in iron which helps to increase the quantity of haemoglobin in your blood.

As already mentioned, makhanas are widely available as a healthy snack and they come in various flavours. Roasted makhanas are also available in the market along with the raw form. While you can have them right out of the snack pack, you can make various delicacies with makhana. These include kheer, raita or a curry made from makhana. During the navratri season in India they are also used in offerings. You can add ground makhana to soups or salads and even to your regular flour to make rotis or parathas. Here is why you should.

Help in weight loss

Makhanas are great for weight loss as they are low calorie and rich in fibre content. Another reason that makes it a great healthy weight loss snack is that it is free of calories or saturated fats. Consumption of fox seeds has also been found to have a detoxifying effect on your liver. They improve your metabolism, which in turn, helps in reducing weight. The rich magnesium content in makhanas also helps to curb obesity.

Give you a healthier heart

Having makhana keeps a check on your blood pressure, obesity, and heart diseases due to its rich magnesium and low sodium content. High level of magnesium can also help in regulating the amount of sodium, potassium and calcium in your blood which can improve your heart health.

Come with anti-ageing properties

Makhana is great for your skin as it contains an anti-ageing enzyme that helps repair your damaged proteins. These nuts also help to fix and preserve the impaired cells in your skin and slow down their ageing process. This is what makes you look younger.

Reduce inflammation

Natural flavonoids like kaempferol present in these nuts help in controlling, reducing and preventing inflammations. Makhanas are also loaded with antioxidants which further help to lower your inflammation levels. It is also a gluten-free product. You can add it to bajra, jowar and soybean flour to make gluten-free rotis.

Good for diabetes patients

Makhanas are very beneficial for diabetics due to their low glycaemic (Gl) index. If you are suffering from high blood sugar levels, you can snack on fox nuts or add them to your curries or vegetables. The GI of makhana is lesser than that of bread or rice. The low Gl index also increases your energy levels, keeping you active throughout the day.

Your snooze time improves

Adding just makhanas to your diet in small quantities (as little as one handful!), can help in curing any sleeping disorder that you may be suffering from. These nuts can also help to reduce stress due to the presence of nerve-stimulating properties in them. this can also contribute to better sleep quality.

They are gluten-free

Gluten is a type of protein found in food products like wheat, barley, rye, etc. This substance helps foods to retain their shape by acting like a glue. Gluten has been found to have harmful effects such as triggering an autoimmune response. This response can attack your small intestine lining. Makhana is a gluten-free product and protects you from all these possibilities. You can add it to bajra, jowar and soybean flour to make gluten-free rotis.

Makhana can help you deal with infertility

These nuts are included in ayurvedic prescriptions for treating conditions such as erectile dysfunction and infertility. They have been found to be more useful in case of fertility issues in women as they help in increasing the strength of the uterus lining. Having a handful of them regularly can also have a positive effect on the quality of sperm. Makhanas can increase sperm count as well.

Makhanas make your kidneys healthy

Consumption of these nuts helps to keep your blood pressure regulated which is essential for the functioning of your kidneys. Fox nuts elp you manage problems like the inability to control your urine flow, frequent urination and even kidney failure can.

Strengthen your bones

Fox seeds are rich in calcium which help strengthen your bones.Thay can also be beneficial for those suffering from osteoporosis or other joint issues. Traditionally, makhana has also been used to treat arthritis due to its high calcium content.

Keep your spleen clean

Spleen helps to filter our blood. It removes dead blood cells. Having fox nuts helps in keeping the spleen clean. It also has a therapeutic effect on the spleen, which in turn also strengthens the immune system.