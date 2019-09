Navratri is said to be the most auspicious period for Hindus, who pray and fast for 9 full days. But you can keep this fast not just for religious beliefs but also to rejuvenate and energise your body and mind. Fasting during this time is also a good opportunity to lose weight and boost your health.

Fasting has many health benefits. It helps in getting rid of toxins in the body and can make you calm and more relaxed. But to reap the benefits of fasting, you need to go about it in an informed manner. There are certain dos and don’ts that you need to keep in mind. You need to make informed food choices and make the most of the food items that are allowed during this time. And, it helps that this fast allows for some super healthy foods with known health benefits.

According to researchers from Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute, periodic fasting is good for your health and especially your heart. The study found that fasting not only lowers your risk of coronary artery disease and diabetes, but also causes significant changes in a person’s blood cholesterol levels. In another research at University of California – Irvine, researchers saw that fasting affects circadian clocks in the liver and skeletal muscle. They say that this causes them to rewire their metabolism, which can ultimately lead to improved health and protection against ageing-associated diseases. This study was published in Cell Reports.

Here we will reveal some tips for healthy fasting and how you can make the most of this exercise.

FOODS THAT YOU CAN HAVE DURING THIS NAVRATRI

This is the time when you are allowed to indulge in some foods and avoid others completely. You can have as much fruits as you like and there is no restriction on dairy products either. Vegetables and gluten-free flour made from water chestnuts, buckwheat and millet are allowed and this will definitely give you a health boost. According to many food experts, these foods can reduce the severity of cardiovascular disorders, improve blood circulation and reduce blood pressure.

You can also include healthy liquids like coconut water, buttermilk, lemon water and herbal tea to your diet during this period. This will detoxify your body and also maintain your electrolyte balance. It will help you avoid dehydration and improve your digestive function.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF FASTING DURING NAVRATRI

Fasting is known to boost overall health. It is good for not only losing weight, but it also rejuvenates your immune system and makes you more healthy. Let us take a look at a few benefits of fasting.

It boosts organ function

Fasting can help you burn excess fat. In fact, fasting for 9 whole days can induce a state of ketosis in your body. This will help you burn off your excess fat faster than normal. Actually, this is like a 9-day diet for weight loss. Eating the foods allowed during Navratri will help you trim off the extra fat that is accumulated around your liver and kidneys. This will improve your kidney and liver function.

Fasting will increase metabolism

It will also boost your metabolism and increase insulin sensitivity. In fact, according to a study at Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University, fasting may help people lose weight. But going without food may also boost metabolism, generate antioxidants and help reverse some effects of ageing. This study was published in Scientific Reports.

It offers cardiovascular benefits

You will notice your triglycerides levels coming down during this period. It is also beneficial for people with heart diseases. Fasting will remove fat deposits in the blood. This, in turn will bring down your risk of developing narrowed arteries. This will reduce drastically bring down your risk of a heart attack and stroke.

It improves immune function

Fasting helps in recharging the immune system by flushing out old and dead cells and stimulating the production of new ones. It strengthens the immune system and this, in turn, helps you fight off infections.

It rejuvenates your digestive system

Ayurveda says that fasting reawakens the digestive fire. This helps in burning the toxins present in the body. It facilitates digestion and eases bowel movement. This will help you feel more energised and relaxed. It will also help in weight loss.

NAVRATRI FASTING TIPS FOR A HEALTH BOOST

Navratri snacks are tempting and often fried. Try to avoid them. Instead have fruits to satisfy your cravings. But don’t starve yourself. Eat at regular intervals. You can munch on nuts and fruits throughout the day. Eat lots of fibre-rich foods like sweet potato, banana, bottle gourd and pumpkin. This will keep you full for longer and keep you from overeating. Have a light dinner. Plan balanced meals and eat healthy. And don’t indulge your sweet tooth unnecessarily.

Follow these tips and it will help your digestion, improve your energy levels and give you relief from existing health conditions. Eating a balanced diet even during fasts can help in promoting digestion, improving energy and preventing diseases.

A WORD OF CAUTION

Fasting is good for health, no doubt. But if you are suffering from some health conditions, you must first consult your doctor for proper guidance. This will help you to prevent health complications that may come up as a result of fasting. If you are diabetic, you need to check your blood sugar levels at regular intervals. You may also have small meals frequently to avoid sudden plummeting of sugar levels. And keep your hydrated. Drink lots of water and other liquid. But don’t have too much of tea and coffee as this can cause dehydration. Have whole fruits instead of juices. This is healthier.