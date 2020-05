Amla or the Indian gooseberry has been used since ancient times for its medicinal properties. In Ayurveda, this fruit is often used to purify blood, boost overall health, increase immunity and treat respiratory ailments. It is, in fact, one of the main ingredients in almost all Ayurvedic medicines and tonics. It is a rich source of vitamin C and just one fruit contains as much vitamin C as 20 oranges. This fruit is also loaded with potent antioxidants that can boost overall health and well-being. Let us take a look at a few health benefits of amla. Also Read - Eid-ul-fitr 2020: Try replacing traditional Eid dishes with these weight loss friendly foods

It can help you control your diabetes

Amla helps in controlling blood sugar levels and lipids. If you have this fruit daily, you will soon notice an improvement in your blood sugar levels. But, you must consult your doctor before making this fruit a part of your daily diet if you have diabetes as it can cause your sugar levels to go below normal levels. This is especially true if you are on diabetic medication.

It can regulate your cholesterol level

Amla contains properties that can bring down bad cholesterol levels. According to a study conducted in 2012, this fruit has cholesterol-lowering that is effects similar to statins.

It boosts immunity

This fruit is loaded with potent antioxidants and vitamin C, which boosts immunity. It helps you fight off diseases and infections. Amla is particularly effective in keeping away viral infections.

It boosts digestive health

Amla is loaded with fibre that eases bowel movement. It stimulates the release of gastric juices and helps in the absorption of nutrients from the food that you eat.

It is good for heart health

Regular intake of this fruit may also help you keep away coronary artery disease and atherosclerosis, which causes heart disease. It improves heart function by increasing the elasticity of the blood vessels, bringing down levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides, and preventing plaque build-up within the blood vessels.

It is good for your eyes

Amla has potent anti-bacterial properties. It helps your body fight against bacterial eye diseases like conjunctivitis and many other eye infections. Carotene in amla improves vision and it can also make your eye muscles stronger. Moreover, regular consumption of this fruit can prevent intraocular tension (the pressure you feel), red eyes, itching and also watering of eyes.

It may have anti-cancer properties

Cancer is often the result of a build-up of free radicals in the body, which leads to oxidative stress. The antioxidants in amla helps you fight this oxidative stress by eliminating free radicals from the body. This significantly brings down the risk of cancer. This amazing fruit also contains gallic acid, ellagic acid, pyrogallol and terpenoids. These are all compounds that actively work to treat and prevent cancer.

Make amla a part of your daily diet

This is sour fruit. You can easily make it a part of your daily diet and enjoy its many health benefits. You can have it raw, dried, pickled or in powder form. Another way of having this fruit is in juice form. This is a perfect and convenient way to add the fruit to your daily diet. A glass of fresh amla juice in the morning will give you a total health boost.

A word of caution

Have amla in moderation. Though it comes with a lot of health benefits, too much of it can cause acidity and constipation. If you are a patient of kidney disease or hypertension, consult your doctor before having this potassium-rich fruit.