Makar Sankranti 2026 : Why Til And Gud Are Eaten On Makar Sankranti And Their Winter Health Benefits

Makar Sankranti 2026: Let's know why Til (sesame seeds) and Gud (jaggery) are traditionally eaten during Makar Sankranti, their cultural significance, and the powerful winter health.

Makar Sankranti 2026 is one of the most widely celebrated harvest festivals in India, marking the sun's transition into the zodiac sign Capricorn. This festival emerges in mid-January, symbolising a new beginning, positivity, and seasonal change. And one old tradition that remains common in every region of the country is consuming Til and Gud. From Til-Gud laddu to Chikkis and sweets, these ingredients mostly dominate the festival. But this tradition is not just about taste or celebration it is also deeply connected with Ayurveda, seasonal changes, and health benefits that help the body adapt to harsh winter conditions.

Why Til And Gud Are Eaten On Makar Sankranti

The custom of eating til and gud during Makar Sankranti has both cultural and scientific reasons. In Indian culture, sesame seeds are considered pure and auspicious, often connected with positivity and good karma. On the other hand, jaggery symbolises sweetness and harmony in relationships. The popular saying, Til gud ghya, god god bola, teach people to leave negativity behind and speak positively to everyone. From seasonal perspective, Makar sankranti arrives during peak winters when body requires warmth and energy. Til and Gud naturally generate heat in the body, making them perfect as a winter food.

Significance Of Til Gud In Indian Culture

Til and Gud I am not limited to one region. In Maharashtra, til-gud laddu exchanged, while in Gujarat, Sesame Chikki is popular. In South India, sesame is used in Pongal preparations. This popularity shows how ancient food traditions were designed to support both physical and emotional well-being during seasonal transitions.

Health Benefits Of Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds contains essential nutrients that make them perfect food for winter:

Sesame seed contains healthy fats that will help to keep your body warm

Sesame seeds are high in calcium, as it will increase your bone density

Rich in antioxidants that improves immunity

Sesame seeds also helps to reduce joint pain and stiffness caused by cold weather

Sesame seeds are really beneficial for digestion and provides sustained energy, which is especially helpful during shorter winter days.

Health Benefits Of Jaggery

Jaggery is a natural sweetener with multiple health advantages:

You may like to read

Jaggery will help you boost your digestion by activating digestive enzymes.

It also helps in cleaning respiratory tract, reducing cough, and cold.

Jaggery is rich in iron, helping prevent anaemia

Jaggery provide you with instant energy and warmth

Is Til Gud Good For Immunity

The combination of Til and gud works as a natural immunity booster. Sesame seeds contains zinc and antioxidants, on the other hand, jaggery supports detoxification and gut health. Combining together, they help body fight, seasonal infections, making them especially relevant in this health-conscious era. In 2026, as people are returning back to traditional and natural diet, sesame, and Jaggery remains the clean and plant waste food. Nutritionists recommend them as part of a balanced winter diet, providing that ancient wisdom still holds strong in modern lifestyles.

TRENDING NOW

Sankranti 2026 is not just a festival of celebration it is also about nature, health, and mindful living. The tradition of having til and gud goes beyond the ritual, offering warmth, nourishment, and immunity during winter.