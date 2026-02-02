Maha Shivratri 2026 Date And Time: Fasting Do's And Dont's For Lord Shiva Devotees

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Maha Shivratri 2026: Lord Shiva is the supreme deity in Hindu mythology. Every year, we celebrate Shivratri to honor Lord Shiva and seek blessings from him. While there are several rituals that we usually follow on this day, one of the central one is the day long fasting. Let's quickly check the dates for Maha Shivratri this year, the tithis, and exactly what one should do while fasting to stay safe and protected.
Maha Shivratri 2026 falls on Sunday, February 15, 2026, with celebrations and night-long worship extending into the early hours of Monday, February 16, 2026, marked by the Chaturdashi Tithi beginning in the evening of the 15th and ending the next evening. Key times include the Chaturdashi Tithi (Feb 15, 5:04 PM to Feb 16, 5:34 PM) and the special Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight window) around Feb 16, 12:09 AM to 1:01 AM.
Key Dates And Times (IST):
Devotees observe this night with chanting "Om Namah Shivaya", offering bilva leaves, milk, honey, and water to the Shivling, lighting lamps, and performing four special Pujas (Prahar Puja) through the night.
While fasting on Maha Shivratri is merely linked to Hindu rituals, the reality is that this practice is more about a spiritual discipline. According to scriptures, observing a fast helps purify the body and mind, making devotees more receptive to divine energy. Here are some do's and don'ts to follow while fasting on this day:
During fasting, only sattvic and vrat-approved foods are consumed. Some of the foods that you can consume include:
Apart from understanding what foods you can eat and avoid, here are some other health tips you need to follow:
Remember: The goal is to control senses, purify the mind, and connect with Lord Shiva, not just abstaining from food. Fasting should never harm the body; Lord Shiva values bhakti (devotion) over physical hardship.
