Maha Shivratri 2026 Date And Time: Fasting Do's And Dont's For Lord Shiva Devotees

Maha Shivratri 2026 Date And Time: Fasting Do's And Don'ts For Lord Shiva Devotees

Maha Shivratri Date And Time 2026: Are you a devotee of Lord Shiva? Here are some tips that you need to follow while fasting to stay safe and healthy.

Maha Shivratri 2026: Lord Shiva is the supreme deity in Hindu mythology. Every year, we celebrate Shivratri to honor Lord Shiva and seek blessings from him. While there are several rituals that we usually follow on this day, one of the central one is the day long fasting. Let's quickly check the dates for Maha Shivratri this year, the tithis, and exactly what one should do while fasting to stay safe and protected.

Maha Shivratri 2026: Date And Time For Rituals

Maha Shivratri 2026 falls on Sunday, February 15, 2026, with celebrations and night-long worship extending into the early hours of Monday, February 16, 2026, marked by the Chaturdashi Tithi beginning in the evening of the 15th and ending the next evening. Key times include the Chaturdashi Tithi (Feb 15, 5:04 PM to Feb 16, 5:34 PM) and the special Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight window) around Feb 16, 12:09 AM to 1:01 AM.

Key Dates And Times (IST):

Maha Shivratri: Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 05:04 PM on February 15, 2026.

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 05:34 PM on February 16, 2026.

Nishita Kaal Puja (Midnight): 12:09 AM to 01:01 AM (February 16).

Parana (Fasting Ends): After 06:59 AM on February 16, 2026.

Devotees observe this night with chanting "Om Namah Shivaya", offering bilva leaves, milk, honey, and water to the Shivling, lighting lamps, and performing four special Pujas (Prahar Puja) through the night.

Do's And Don'ts While Fasting On Maha Shivratri 2026

While fasting on Maha Shivratri is merely linked to Hindu rituals, the reality is that this practice is more about a spiritual discipline. According to scriptures, observing a fast helps purify the body and mind, making devotees more receptive to divine energy. Here are some do's and don'ts to follow while fasting on this day:

Maha Shivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat?

During fasting, only sattvic and vrat-approved foods are consumed. Some of the foods that you can consume include:

Fruits (banana, apple, papaya, pomegranate) Milk, curd, buttermilk Dry fruits and nuts Sabudana (sago) Kuttu (buckwheat) flour Singhara (water chestnut) flour Rock salt (sendha namak)

Maha Shivratri Fasting Rules: What To Avoid?

Rice, wheat, and regular flour Onion and garlic Pulses and lentils Table salt Alcohol and non-vegetarian food Eating light and clean food helps maintain energy while keeping the body detoxed during fasting

Health Tips While Fasting on Maha Shivratri

Apart from understanding what foods you can eat and avoid, here are some other health tips you need to follow:

Drink lots of water. It is important to stay hydrated while fasting. This will help keep your vitals under control. Make sure to never consume excess amoutn of caffeine during fasting. Drinking too much tea, and coffee is a big NO. If you plan to consume fruits, make sure to select the ones which are not citric. Ensure that you consume small amount of fruits at one go. Diabetics and heart patients should consult a doctor before fasting Make sure to break the fast with sattvik foods or light foods. Avoid eating oily, fried and spicy items.

Remember: The goal is to control senses, purify the mind, and connect with Lord Shiva, not just abstaining from food. Fasting should never harm the body; Lord Shiva values bhakti (devotion) over physical hardship.

