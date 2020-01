This is another popular diet when it comes to weight loss. You may have already heart it, but have you tried it? Macro is short for macronutrient, which involve protein, carbohydrates and fats. The macro diet is all about counting the macros — carbs, protein, and fats —you’re consuming throughout the day. Here people track their carbohydrates, fat and protein-and aim to eat within a certain range each day. While some follow it as a guide for healthy eating, others do it as a strategy for weight loss.

If you are on a calorie-counting diet would, you may focus on checking the calorie count on a food label. But in a macro diet, apart from the calorie count, you need to look at how many grams of carbs, protein, and fat there are in a food. The combination of these two methods will help you get the best results. When you have a calorie deficit, but protein is high, you lose the most weight – according to researchers.

Benefits of Macro Diet

If you are following a macro diet, you may get these benefits

Aids in weight loss

The macro diet encourages eating more protein, and some studies suggest it can help lose more weight and maintain the weight loss.

You can eat what you want

While other diets like a vegan diet may require you to avoid certain food groups from the diet, the macro diet doesn’t forbid any particular foods. You can eat what you want as long as you fulfil your macros for the day. You need to ensure that you are getting an adequate amount of protein, carbohydrates, and fats in your diet each day.

Flexibility

As it does not require eliminating any food, macro diet is considered the most flexible diet which is easy to adapt to any lifestyle. Even if you are in a restaurant with your friends, you can count your macros of the day and choose the food accordingly.

Based on your weight, height, activity level, and weight goals, the need for each macronutrient may differ for different people. So, take the help of a qualified nutritionist to know how many grams of each macronutrient you should be consuming each day.