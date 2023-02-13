Lowering Blood Sugar To Hypertension: What Happens To Your Body When You Skip Your Breakfast For A Month?

What Happens To Your Body When You Skip Your Breakfast For A Month?

Are your someone who loves to skip breakfast every day? Take a look at the things it can do to your body.

What is the right way to start your day? Why is breakfast an important part of your daily diet routine? What can happen to your body when you skip breakfast for a month? Today, we will understand the basics of 'why breakfast is important' and how it affects your body when you don't eat breakfast for a month from Dr. Samiksha Kalra, Head Dietitian and Nutritionist, Rosewalk Hospital.

First thing first, breakfast is quite literally the meal meant to "break the fast" from all the hours you spend sleeping, and skipping it is known to cause a slew of bad chain reactions throughout the body. The most common reasons people skip breakfast is because they're just not hungry in the morning or have no time for eating. A healthy breakfast means eating a combination of protein, complex carbs, nutrients dense and good fats first thing in the morning.

What Happens When You Skip Breakfast For a Month?

Doctors always advise people to kickstart their day with a nutritious breakfast that can help their bodies keep going throughout the day. But, if you are someone who loves to skip breakfast every day, then take a look at the things it can do to your body.

Lowers Your Blood Sugar Levels

Firstly your blood sugar decreases, which causes an interruption in your ability to think straight. The brain uses glucose to run efficiently and if there is not enough glucose for the brain to use, your body does not function at 100 percent.

Low blood sugar causes people to feel irritable, confused, and fatigued. The body begins to increase the production of cortisol, leaving us stressed and hungry.

Slows Down Metabolism Rate

It can also cause your metabolism to slow down, which can cause weight gain or make it harder to lose weight.

Increases Your Food Intake

When you skip breakfast or go a long time without eating then your body goes into survival mode. This causes your cells and body to crave food so your body tends to eat a lot.

What To Do?

You can try following these tips for better Health

Eat on time rather than skipping your major meal i.e breakfast. Plan your meals in advance or prepare them the night before. Opt for overnight oatmeal rather than making them in the morning. Avoid staying up all night Exercise regularly to keep your eating habits right.

