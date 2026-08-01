Lower-protein diet may be the key to healthy ageing for most adults, study suggests

Eating more protein isn't always better. A new study suggests that a moderate protein intake may support healthier aging and help reduce age-related disease risk.

Lower-protein diet (Image AI Generated)

There is a trend to high protein diet for muscle building and weight loss. But a fresh scientific study indicates that a higher-protein diet isn't necessarily a better one particularly for healthy adults that aren't very active. Having a diet that is lean in protein compared to what is needed by the body could help promote good health during the aging process and may benefit in preventing age-related diseases, researchers say.

The results were drawn from a collection of over 350 previous studies that looked at the connection between protein and amino acid consumption and the aging, metabolism and lifespan. Moderate protein restriction is likely to offer special health benefits for certain adults with a normal daily intake of protein for those who may want to try it, a review found.

What did the study find?

A high protein intake especially of specific amino acids abundant in animal-sourced proteins may lead to hyperactivation of biological pathways and the associated accelerated aging and diseases, as per the review.

Animal studies revealed that lowering the total protein or certain amino-acid levels such as methionine, isoleucine or valine, had positive effects, such as better metabolic function, diminished inflammation, and extended lifespan. Moderate protein consumption is also suggested by humans to be beneficial to the metabolic state, but longer-term clinical trials are required before definitive recommendations are possible.

Does this mean everyone should eat less protein?

No, but health experts overwhelming emphasize that the amount of protein required depends on a person's age, physical activity and health.

Higher protein needs are required in older adults, athletes, individuals recovering from illness and those with a loss of muscle mass to ensure maintenance of muscle strength and function. However, healthy adults who are sedentary or think they are already eating high levels of protein supplements may not need more.

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What do health organizations recommend?

Good protein intake is part of a well-balanced diet that is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for overall health. Instead of paying attention just to protein levels, pairing them with a different range of nutrient-dense foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and healthy fats is encouraged.

Likewise, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) says that protein is important for the body's growth and repair; but protein levels do need to match a person's activity level and medical condition, which will also depend on age.

The Mayo Clinic also recommends enough protein for most adults doesn't require a lot of protein supplements in their diet.

Researchers stress study does not advise protein exclusion. Rather, it is emphasised that the right amount should be consumed and not too much or too little.

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