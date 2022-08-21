Low Haemoglobin Levels: 5 Iron-Rich Foods You Must Add To Your Diet

5 Foods That Can Boost Haemoglobin Levels Naturally

Suffering from low haemoglobin levels? Add these 5 foods to your diet in order to keep red blood cells production under control.

Do you often notice feeling tired, and exhausted even after giving your body proper sleep? This can be a warning symptom of low levels of haemoglobin in your blood. It is an iron-rich protein found in red blood cells that is responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body. Some of the other symptoms that our body may show up when the haemoglobin levels drop are - shortness of breath, headaches, and extreme weakness.

Foods To Boost Haemoglobin Levels

As we always say, what you eat is what helps your body perform. When you eat the right food, the right way, you give your body the required amount of fuel to run and perform the way it should be. And when the same goes wrong, your body falls apart and there begins the onset of several health complications. Scroll down to know what foods can help your body bring back the haemoglobin levels under control.

Amarnath Leaves

These iron-rich leaves are great for your blood's haemoglobin levels. Amaranth greens promote coagulation and increase haemoglobin content and red blood cell counts.

Dates

The natural sweetener and almost everyone's favourite snacks - Dates are one of those foods that can help you keep your haemoglobin levels under control. Dates are natural sources of iron that helps in increasing the number of erythrocytes which keeps the haemoglobin levels in check. Dates contain iron (Fe) which is enough to match the needs of vitamin C, Vitamin B complex and folic acid that are required in the making of red blood cells.

Raisins

One of the most essential items in any Indian sweet dish - raisins are not only a natural sweetener but also a great source of iron and copper which are necessary for the formation of red blood cells and increase haemoglobin levels.

Millets

Experts say that regular (in required quantity) consumption of millets can effectively improve the haemoglobin and serum ferritin levels of the body. Millets are also good for reducing iron deficiency anaemia.

Sesame Seeds

Another great source of iron, to keep the haemoglobin levels under check is sesame seeds. These white seeds are also known as white til in India. Sesame seeds contain several essential nutrients, such as iron, folate, flavonoids, copper and other nutrients that play a big role in increasing haemoglobin levels.

