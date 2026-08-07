Low-fat vegan diet helps people lose weight without cutting calories, study finds

A new study suggests that eating a low-fat vegan diet may support natural weight loss by reducing calorie intake and improving fullness without strict food restrictions.

Low-fat vegan diet (Image AI Generated)

Many would think that in order to lose weight, they have to eat less or count all the calories. But it seems that a low fat vegan diet can even encourage weight loss naturally, without any conscious effort by the individual. As it turns out, those following this eating pattern were eating fewer calories at the same time, being satiated due to the fact that the plant-based foods were typically lower in calorie density when compared to foods including meat where fiber content was higher.

What did the new study find?

The study, published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded journal JAMA Network Open, revealed that the study group who followed a low-fat vegan diet experienced a greater reduction in body weight than the control group, who did not switch to a vegan diet.

According to the researchers, the diet actually lowered overall calorie consumption, even though its participants weren't instructed to eat fewer calories. This was due to vegetables, fruits, whole-grains and legumes being more water and fiber than calories and causing customers to feel full on fewer calories.

Why does a low-fat vegan diet help with weight loss?

Many weight-loss diets are based on a plan to watch how much food is eaten, while a lowfat vegan diet takes a different approach it's about the foods that are naturally filling.

These include:

Fruits

Vegetables

Beans and lentils

Whole grains

Potatoes

Peas

These foods also provide a good amount of dietary fibre, which helps slow down digestion, helps with hunger control and lowers the risk of over eating. Cinnamon baskets offer fewer calories per bite than processed foods or high fat foods, and so consumers tend to eat into that basket until they feel they are no longer hungry relative to the number of calories they eat.

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Health benefits beyond weight loss

Other changes were noticed by the researchers, too. Participants experienced:

Reduced body fat

Better insulin sensitivity

Lower risk factors for type 2 diabetes

Improved cholesterol levels

Better heart health markers

What do health organizations say?

A healthy diet that helps prevent obesity and other chronic diseases includes eating a high consumption of fruits and vegetables, legumes and whole grains, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), healthy eating habits and physical activity are also effective methods for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

Things to keep in mind

Not all vegan foods are a healthy option, experts say. Processed, high-calorie vegan foods, such as sodas and sweets, refined grains can cause weight gain as well. The key to eating a healthy, low-fat vegan diet will be to eat whole, minimally processed foods and supplement with vitamin B12, iron, calcium, vitamin D and omega 3's if necessary.

It is also emerging evidence that it is possible to lose weight while adhering to a low fat vegan diet without planning your eating. Eating foods that are high in fibre and plant has the effect of displacing high-calorie foods, which can promote reduced calorie consumption and increased satiety. Foods high in fibre and plant can help displace high-calorie foods, which can naturally reduce calorie intake while supporting an increase in satiety.

However, it is advised to design vegan diets with nutrients intent since all requirements are thought for and to take advice of a health care supplier before any significant adjustment in diet.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.