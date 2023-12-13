Low-Calorie Dinner Ideas For Weight Loss: 5 Foods You Must Try!

It could be difficult to plan a low-calorie dinner when you are trying to loose weight so, here are 5 ideas that will help you reach your fitness goal.

Dinner is one of the most important meals of the day and it is crucial that you do not miss it. Planning your dinner may be a tad bit difficult than planning meals for the rest of the day. We all know that we are supposed to have a heavy, protein and fibre-rich breakfast followed by a lunch that is enriched in vitamins, minerals, calcium, fibre, proteins, healthy fats, etc. The evening snacks should ideally be calorie free but satiating. But, what can you have for dinner? Our hunger levels are especially high during night time but we cannot over-indulge on the wrong food. Dinner should essentially be light, nutritious, filling and easily digestible.

Remember one important trick to eating healthy and losing weight at the same time is by including lots of vegetables in your plate. This is especially essential at night. These fibrous foods will fill your body with the nutrition that you need all the while keeping you satiated just the right amount and also not disrupt your gut health.

Dinner Tips For Weight Loss

Here are some great ideas for a low-calorie dinner:

Baked Eggs With Salad And Tomato Sauce

Eggs are a great source of protein and you must include them either in your breakfast or dinner or you can include a little bit in both meals. If your aim is to lose weight, it is suggested that you eat more egg whites. A mixture of baked eggs, salad is probably the healthiest dinner you could ever have. It includes just the right amount of vegetables and protein and very less calories.

Mustard-Parmesan With Roasted Cauliflower

This is another innovative option for you if you are a vegetarian. Cauliflower is a very tasty vegetable, especially in winter season and it can be cooked in many recipes. One of it is by roasting it with mustard-parmesan. You can add more vegetables to it, you can pair it with roti or with brown rice. There is no way this recipe could go wrong.

Baked Chicken Or Chicken Stew

Chicken is the best meat for weight loss. But, do not indulge in fried chicken. The best way to include it in your dinner is by either baking it or by making a broth or stew out of it. It is not only very healthy but also delicious.

Mixed Vegetable Salad

Jus salad is another great idea for dinner. You may think that a plate of salad will not satiate your hunger but you are wrong. It all depends on the ingredients you add in your salad. The best part of it is that you can customize it in your own way. You can make it pure vegetarian, you can add minced meat, eggs, different aromas and seasonings to make it delicious.

Fish Curry Without Oil

Fish is very healthy in essential fats that will not make you gain weight but instead might help you lose some. Make sure to cook the fish using different methods which require either less oil or no oil. The lesser the oil, the less the calorie intake. You can make a heathy curry out of it and eat it with brown rice.