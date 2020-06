With the unprecedented restrictions due to the COVID-19 lockdown, almost all people are now staying indoors and practicing self-isolation. This is, no doubt necessary to break the chain of infection. But one fallout of this forced isolation is an unhealthy lifestyle. Many people are not utilizing their time to take proper care of themselves. Because of a sedentary lifestyle, you may have gained a lot of weight gain. Even kids are facing the problem of obesity. Also Read - Watch this video to fall in love with eggs all over again

According to a study published in the journal Obesity, the lockdown can negatively impact diet, sleep and physical activity among children with obesity. Therefore, amidst all this, it is very important for you to keep a check on your health and, especially, what you eat. And since the biggest meal of the day should be your breakfast, it is necessary to keep a track of what you consume in your first meal of the day. So, here we are with a list of low-calorie breakfasts, which will help you shed those extra kilos.

Egg white and black pepper omelette

Egg whites are a great source of protein and will keep you fuller for longer period of time. They also contain heart-healthy unsaturated fats and are a rich source of important nutrients such as vitamin B6, B12 and vitamin D. They help in increasing your immunity, they control cholesterol levels, are good for eyesight and also boosts your heart health. Also Read - Today health tips: Make these carbs and grains a part of your morning meal if you want to lose weight

Calorie count: 3 egg whites: 51 calories, 1tsp olive oil: 40 calories, salt and pepper for taste.

Total calories = 91

Beans on toast

Baked beans on whole-meal toast is not only naturally low in fat, but also packed with fibre and protein. This is what makes this breakfast an ideal high-protein one for vegetarians. Besides this, they’re also a good source of thiamine, zinc, and selenium, which support energy production, immune function, and thyroid health.

Calorie count:1 slice of whole-meal bread from small loaf: 55 calories, 50g baked beans: 42 calories

Total calories = 97 calories

Banana and honey

Bananas are the superfoods and are considered apt for breakfast as they contain healthy carbohydrates, which help to give you a good morning boost. However, the combination of banana and honey come with a lot of benefits in the form of vitamins. Vitamin C in banana pulp helps to cope with winter colds and infections, it slows down the aging process, and prevents early wrinkles. Vitamin B on the other has some mental health and beauty benefits like it offers relief from stress, insomnia, brittle hair, and acne. Whereas vitamin E makes the skin smooth and supple. Have some banana slices, topped with honey.

Calorie count: ½1 tsp honey: 10 calories, 1 small banana: 89 calories.

Total calories = 99

Greek yogurt with mixed berries

Greek yogurt is rich in the amino acids which make up proteins that are good for regenerating muscle tissue and repairing fiber damage. Therefore, if you are looking for a protein-rich breakfast then Greek yogurt is the go-to meal. It can be topped with fruits especially berries like raspberry, strawberry or blueberry which collectively contain antioxidants, vitamin C, fibre and more. These berries aid good cardiovascular health, control blood pressure and even helps in keeping the risk of cancer at a bay.

Calorie count: 50g raspberries: 19 calories, 3tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt: 24 calories, 50g strawberries: 16 calories, 50g blackberries: 20 calories, 1 fresh apricot: 17 calories

Total calories = 96