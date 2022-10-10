Love Drinking Wine Everyday? Beware Of Its 5 Long-Term Impacts On Health

Love Drinking Wine Everyday? Beware Of Its 5 Long-Term Impacts On Health

Moderate wine drinking may be good for health, but you should know its long term impacts on health as well.

Wine is a drink enjoyed by many adults as part of their nightly routine. Some people like to include this drink along with their lavish dinner, some people feel the need to get a glass after a hectic work day while some people just need it out of habit. Whatever the reason for drinking wine may be, it is best not to make it a habit. The effect of wine on your health is dependent on how frequently you consumes it and how much you consume it. There are indeed some great positive outcomes of drinking wine but that is only when it is consumed in strict moderation. There are however some severe long-term health outcomes of drinking wine if it goes out of control for some people. If you wish to enjoy its good properties, do not make the mistake of excess consumption. It never reaps positive outcomes.

5 LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF DRINKING EXCESS WINE

Moderate wine drinking may be good for health, but you should know its long term impacts on health as well.

Weight Gain

Weight gain takes place from excess consumption and it can be excess consumption of fatty foods, alcoholic beverages or carbohydrates. But, speaking of the link between alcohol and weight gain, this is a proven fact. Compared to any other micronutrients, alcohol is a very calorie dense drink and excess consumption can lead to massive weight gain. Compared to the macronutrients, the body absorbs alcohol a lot differently. As this drink is a toxin, the body prioritizes its absorption and metabolism over other good and useful nutrients. This can lead to weight gain and the body burns less fat during the process.

Hormones

A conclusion has been drawn by experts regarding excess alcohol consumption and they say that if a person consumes huge amounts of wine on a daily basis, there are high risks of disrupting the immune system, nervous system, endocrine system and hormones. These disruptions could have severe consequences on the body. Because hormones serve functions within so many bodily systems, a hormonal disruption could impact reproduction, mental and behavioral health, your immune function, and more.

Sleep

Consistent and long-term wine consumption can lead to worsening quality of sleep. Alcohol impacts the brains activity by slowing it down. It acts as a nervous system depressant. It can also help people feel sleepy and relaxed. For some people, it may help them sleep faster and better but if consumed in excess it can induce delayed sleep onset for some people. Excess alcohol dehydrates your body and the amount of alcohol in the body also continues to process the entire night and this might lead to sleep disruptions, poor sleep or even no sleep.

Heart Health

Our cardiovascular system gets hugely impacted due to bad habits or bad diets. So, as we discuss about whether or not consuming wine has a long term side effect or not, the question of heart health will surely come up. Experts have already said that moderate wine drinking actually helps lower the risk of heart diseases but by this they mean strictly controlled drinking. If a person is consuming more than 3 to 4 glasses of wine every day, it will lead to alcoholic cardiomyopathy.

You may like to read

Liver Health

The liver is responsible for metabolizing nutrients in our body and also breaking them down into simpler digestible forms. It also help the body digest alcohol by turning it into a less harmful substance from a toxin. But, excess alcohol can end up corrupting the liver itself and lead to diseases like Fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis, and cirrhosis all of which hinders its proper functioning. Because one cannot live without a functioning liver, meeting a moderate drinking threshold is essential to supporting liver health.