Teas are anyway considered relaxing. Apart from traditional herbal and green tea flavours, which are said to have healing properties, there are array of tea flavours available. They have several health benefits too. Studies have found that different teas may help prevent major diseases like cancer and heart issues and also aid in weight loss. We have already tasted teas with ginger and tulsi, it’s time we experiment a little more with our tea time. Read on to know what tea flavours you should be trying.

Chamomile tea

First of all, chamomile tea doesn’t tingle your tongue with an after taste. It’s most commonly known for its calming effects and helps in falling asleep. Few researches reveal that chamomile tea has a therapeutic effect on postpartum women and helps them deal with sleep disorder and anxiety. Apart from helping with insomnia issues, chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and liver-protecting properties.

Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea is one of the most refreshing flavours. It helps in bettering digestive issues and has antiviral and antibacterial properties. There are have been few studies that claim that peppermint can help relaxing muscles and spasm.

Ginger tea

Ginger, one of the most common ingredients available at home, has many healing properties. Aroma of ginger tea can be soothing for people suffering cold and sinus. It also helps in relaxing body ache. There has been evidence that predict that ginger help prevent stomach ulcers and relieve from digestion related issues like constipation. It may also help people with diabetes in controlling blood sugar level.

Hibiscus tea

Made from hibiscus plant, it has a pretty pink colour and magical aroma. It may help in bringing down the high blood pressure. Researchers say that hibiscus extract may also help in relieving stress and tension. Little tangy in taste, it can also be enjoyed when served cold with ice. Serving it as a welcome drink can put people in a happy space.

Black tea

Black tea is made with fermented leaves and is high on caffeine content. This tea may help protect lungs from damage caused by cigarette and smoke. Black tea may also provide protection against strokes.

Sage Tea

Sage is known for its medicinal properties. It is said to be good overall health. It’s proved to be beneficial for cognitive functioning and helps in better brain functioning. Its herbal properties lift up the mood instantly, help bettering mental health amongst people and improves memory.