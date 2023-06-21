Love Curd Rice? Reasons Why You Must Eat It More Often In Summer Months

Curd rice is one of the amazing ways to improve your digestion. (Credits: Instagram)

Majorly called dahi-chawal, curd rice is one of the amazing ways to improve your digestion.

The scorching heat and rising temperature have necessitated that we keep ourselves hydrated all the time. But only drinking water at regular intervals of time is not sufficient. Keeping your nutrition in check is also crucial. And what better than a bowl of cold curd in your meal? But do you know what will elevate its tastes, as well as health benefits? Preparing curd-rice with it. While the dish is a comfort food for many, so far they have been gorging on it without realising how beneficial it is for your nutritional quotient. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared one of many benefits of curd-rice, by dropping a picture of the dish. The nutritionist revealed that if you eat curd-rice along with usal, which is a dish made with legumes, then you can get respite from bloating. Rujuta wrote, "Garmi se pareshan? Dahi rice aur matki usal se milega har ek bloated stomach ko aaram."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Do you know that almost every South Indian household ends their meal with curd rice? While this obsession doesn't make sense to the rest of the nation, there is a long list of health reasons that back the dish. Let's take a look at them:

Digestion

Majorly called dahi-chawal, curd rice is one of the amazing ways to improve your digestion. Thanks to the involvement of curd, the dish is a rich source of probiotics, which aid in digesting your food well. The bacteria present in the curd act on the inner lining of your intestines and stomach making the digestion process easier.

Keeps you cool

Curd rice is considered one of the healthiest meals for the summer season. Eating curd-rice amidst the rising temperature helps you in nourishing the internal temperature of your body. So by now, you must consider this to be the perfect substitute for your heavy meals.

Balancing healthy microbial

If you consume the curd-rice at regular intervals of time it aids in restoring the healthy microbial balances. And this ultimately perfects your digestion process. This is the reason why curd-rice is preferred to be eaten at the end of the meal.

Improves immunity

The probiotics and good bacteria present in the curd help in improving your immunity. This way your immune system makes your body capable of fighting diseases.

Mood enhancer

Rarely have we been informed but curd can be a great stress buster. The probiotics and good fats that are available in the curd, help in lifting your mood and reducing stress.

