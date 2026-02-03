Lotus Root Health Benefits: Five Reasons Why You Should Eat Kamal Kakdi

Lotus is widely admired for its beauty, but who would have thought that this vibrant flower is almost completely edible, from flowers to roots? Here are five reasons you should eat kamal kakdi.

Lotus Root Health Benefits: Lotus, scientifically known as Nelumbo Nucifera, is not just a lovely flower but has been used for decades as traditional medicine. It is the National Flower of India that represents purity, beauty, wealth, richness, majesty, grace, fertility, knowledge, and serenity. Legends suggest that this aquatic perennial plant has been used for 7000 years in Asia as food. Lotus is widely admired for its beauty, but who would have thought that this vibrant flower is almost completely edible, from flowers to roots? You can make versatile dishes with Lotus Stems and Roots, while its leaves, flowers and seeds serve for making other products such as tea, powder, capsules, and extracts.

Five Reasons Why You Should Eat Kamal Kakdi

Wondering how this aquatic plant can be beneficial for your overall health? Here are five reasons to eat Lotus Root or Kamal Kakdi:

Support heart health: Lotus roots are packed with essential nutrients that are beneficial for heart health. Experts note that the potassium found in Lotus root can help reduce high blood pressure. Additionally, folate and vitamin C can prevent heart disease. Promote the digestive tract: Consuming lotus roots can also help soften the stool and increase its bulk. They are also rich in soluble fibre, making it easier to pass food through the digestive tract. Reduce birth defects: Lotus roots are loaded with essential micronutrients that help maintain a healthy pregnancy. Experts note that women who are of childbearing age typically must get sufficient folate to prevent congenital disabilities and neural tube defects, which are common in pregnancy. Hay fever: Evidence showed that adding lotus root powder to your diet may help elevate allergy symptoms. Previous studies that were conducted on mine revealed a promising anti-inflammatory effect in reducing redness and hair loss in response to allergens. Oral health: Lotus roots consist of antibacterial compounds that help fight against bacteria that causes cavity and gum infections in your

Lotus roots are available year-round. You can use them for normal to functional food preparation to reap the health benefits of this nutritional plant.