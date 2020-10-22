How would you feel if we told you about bedtime weight loss drinks that can help you shed the extra pounds while you are snoozing away to glory? You would look incredulous and say “is that even possible?” So, here is the answer – “Yes! it is possible”. Bedtime weight loss drinks work wonders when you are in deep sleep, provided you complement them with the right diet and exercise. Herbal weight loss drinks can help you sleep better and accelerate your metabolism and at the same time help you lose weight. Over the years, studies have revealed that a good night’s sleep not only works wonder for your skin and hair but also makes you feel happy and energized. It brings down the chances of you reaching out to those unhealthy snacks that can toss your diet upside down. Also Read - 5 reasons why you're not losing fat around your midsection

Night-time metabolism-boosting drink

You all know how nutrient-dense coconut milk is. It becomes all the more wonderful when you add a pinch of turmeric, black pepper powder, ginger powder, and honey to it. Wow, that sounds like some elixir! All the goodness in one single glass. This miracle drink soothes your digestion, burns calories, and keeps your belly fat under control.

Power green drink

You all know what green juice does to your skin and hair. Green smoothies are also excellent night time drinks. The ingredients present in these drinks are all nutritional bombs that explode in your body and flush out all the toxins and impurities. All you need is a blender and all the green available in your fridge.

You can take green veggies such as cucumber, celery, coriander or cilantro leaves, ginger (for that extra kick), and a few good drops of vitamin-C enriched lemons. Blend everything well using a blender. Add a few drops of lemon juice and sip it.

Minty Fresh Tea

Mint tea is one of the most awesome weight loss drinks. With great properties, mint leaves help in digestion and, thus, it is considered to be a miracle drink after big meals. The menthol and menthone essential oils in mint tea increase the body’s ability to get rid of the accumulated waste products, which stay put in the liver and colon. This helps the body to get rid of the unwanted fat accumulation.

All you need to do is to boil some water in a pan and add a few fresh mint leaves to it. Boil it till the time you are left with a naturally green drink (green tea). Drink this every night and continue to do so for at least three weeks to get visible results.

Cumin tea

Tea is considered to be an awesome drink worldwide and is enjoyed at different times of the day. But do you know that this tea can be your perfect drink at night to lose extra fats from your body? Yes, you heard it right! you can burn fat with this tea with every sip you take. All you need is some raw cumin seeds and a glass of water. Bring the water to boil and add the cumin seeds to it. Boil the concoction until you get the perfectly brewed tea. Strain the water and drink it hot. This drink boosts your metabolism and aids in your weight loss journey.

Losing weight was never this fun and easy! Try the above-mentioned recipes and let us know whether they worked for you. Do you make yourself a drink at night? If your answer is yes, then what do you have? Let us know in the comment section below. Till then stay fit and healthy.