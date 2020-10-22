How would you feel if we told you about bedtime weight loss drinks that can help you shed the extra pounds while you are snoozing away to glory? You would look incredulous and say “is that even possible?” So here is the answer - “Yes! it is possible”. Bedtime weight loss drinks work wonders when you are in deep sleep provided you complement them with the right diet and exercise. Herbal weight loss drinks can help you sleep better and accelerate your metabolism and at the same time help you lose weight. Over the years studies have revealed that a good night’s