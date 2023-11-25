Want To Lose Weight? Expert Suggests You Chew Your Food 32 Times

Eat your food mindfully. (Photo: Freepik)

We often eat more for the taste rather than hunger, and giving taste buds more time with the food by chewing it 32 times will make us feel full faster.

Eating requires a certain discipline, especially when you are trying to maintain your weight, or lose it. Many people end up overeating, not because they are really hungry, but because they cannot simply process the fact that their stomach is already full. Which is why experts insist that you focus on the food, do portion control and eat mindfully, as opposed to eating while watching a movie and staying distracted.

Manisha Yadav, a certified yoga instructor explained in a post that she shared on Instagram that we often tend to add too many food items to our plate, and then try to polish it all off. Instead, what you can do is take a bite of your food mindfully, take your hands off the plate and chew the food gently for 32 times before gulping it, and reaching for the next morsel. What is this dietary system and why is it important?

The expert explained that it generally takes 20 minutes for the brain to signal to the stomach that it is full. "So, if you are eating slowly, you will be in coordination with the signal, and end up eating much less," she said.

Yadav added that we often eat more for the taste rather than hunger, and that giving taste buds more time with the food by chewing it 32 times, will "automatically make you feel full faster".

In addition to that, chewing 32 times has other benefits, such as better nutrient absorption, better digestion, nourished gut lining, reduced risk of bacterial overgrowth, she said. In the 1800s, American food faddist Horace Fletcher recommended chewing each mouthful at least 32 times before swallowing it, and he himself chewed every morsel 100 times. He was known by his earned moniker, 'The Great Masticator', and argued that food ought to be chewed thoroughly until it is liquefied and swallowed. According to the National Library of Medicine, Fletcher was a man of limitless energy, who became a world traveler, millionaire businessman, amateur painter, speaker, and author, and self-taught nutritionist.

He "fanatically distributed" his doctrine of 'Fletcherism' for 24 years (from 1895 to 1919), and insisted that all food must be "deliberately masticated and not swallowed until it turned to liquid". Fletcher believed prolonged chewing "precluded overeating, led to better systemic and dental health, helped to reduce food intake".

