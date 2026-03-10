Loose Motion diet: Doctor shares what to eat and avoid during diarrhoea for faster recovery

Experiencing loose motion? A doctor explains the best foods to eat and what to avoid during diarrhoea to prevent dehydration and support faster digestive recovery.

Loose motion, also referred to as diarrhoea, is a common digestive problem that most people experience at some point. It is a disease where an individual has watery stools or loose stools in great frequency. Although it might appear to be a slight problem, frequent loose motions may cause dehydration, weakness, and deprivation of the necessary nutrients in case they are not addressed appropriately.

According to Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, the right diet and proper hydration play a crucial role in managing the condition and helping the body recover faster.

What Causes Loose Motion?

Loose motion is possible because of various reasons. Bacterial or viral infections, food poisoning, contaminated food or water and disturbance of the digestive system are the most frequently occurring causes. In certain circumstances it also can arise because of a sudden alteration in nutrition or intolerance to certain foods.

Dos: What To Eat During Loose Motion

1. Drink Plenty Of Fluids

Fluid rehydration is the best thing to do when having loose motion. Consumption of sufficient fluids serves to restore the electrolytes and the body water. Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) can be viewed as one of the most appropriate since it accommodates the proper levels of salt and sugar balance which are required to enable rehydration.

Other than ORS, coconut water, rice water, and clear vegetable soups are also useful. Such fluids do not only hydrate the body but also contain much-needed minerals in the process of recovery.

2. Eat Light And Easily Digestible Foods

Heavy foods may worsen existing symptoms of the digestive system. Rather, consume easy-to-digest simple and light meals. Foods such as cooked rice, plain khichdi, boiled potatoes, porridge and toast are mild to the stomach. They are energy-giving without exerting excessive pressure on the digestive tract.

3. Include Bananas

Bananas are also prescribed in diarrhoea due to their availability of potassium, which is another electrolyte that the body loses when it has a loose motion. They also have pectin, a soluble fibre, which is useful in enhancing the stool consistency and could help decrease the rate of diarrhoea.

4. Eat Yoghurt For Gut Health

Another food which is useful during loose motion is that of yoghurt. It is also full of probiotics, which are good bacteria that re-establish the natural balance of the microbes in the gut. These probiotics aid with digestion and can shorten the period of healing of intestines following an infection.

Don'ts: Foods To Avoid During Loose Motion

1. Avoid Fried And Oily Foods

Fried and greasy food substances may also exacerbate the digestive tract and worsen the diarrhoea. These foods cannot be easily digested, and they may amplify stomach pains.

2. Stay Away From Spicy And Processed Foods

Hot dishes and very processed foods may further cause discomfort of the gut lining and increase symptoms. Such foods should be avoided till the digestive system is back to normal.

3. Limit Caffeine And Sugary Drinks

Caffeine-containing foods and drinks such as coffee, tea, and some soft drinks may revitalise the bowel and also enhance bowel movement. Likewise, sweetened beverages can increase the severity of diarrhoea by attracting additional water into the bowels.

4. Avoid Raw Vegetables

Raw vegetables may be difficult to digest when the stomach is tender. Until digestion picks up, it is preferable to take soft, well-cooked food.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.